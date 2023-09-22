The first-ever golf event organized by Global Dominion Financing, Inc., the “OA Global Dominion Cup 2023!” was held at Valley Golf Antipolo in Rizal. Beyond the captivating greens and serene landscapes, this event was a tribute to partnerships and shared passions. With the added allure of celebrity presence, business liaisons, thrilling raffles, and a heartfelt birthday tribute to Global Dominion’s Brand Ambassador, Singer-Songwriter Ogie Alcasid, the day was etched into the memories of all who were part of it.

“Welcome to the very first OA Global Dominion Cup! We are blessed with wonderful weather and, of course, they’re so excited to spend this very first OA Global Dominion,” said Ogie Alcasid, birthday celebrant and Global Dominion Brand Ambassador, while welcoming the event’s guests.

The OA Global Dominion Cup 2023 unfolded as a meeting ground for visionaries and entrepreneurs. More than a sports event, it served as a crucible of innovation, where thought leaders came together to exchange insights and discover pathways to mutual growth, with the support of sponsors who believed in the event’s vision. Their contributions made the day an unforgettable spectacle.

“I’d like to thank all our guests and our sponsors for coming here today. I wish Ogie the happiest birthday, and I’d like to greet Global Dominion on its 20th anniversary!” exclaimed Robert B. Jordan, Jr., Global Dominion Chief Executive Officer.

Spotted during the event are Michael V. and his wife, Boboy Garrovillo, Ella Nympha, Kiara Montebon, Daniela Uy, Emilio Garcia, Epi Quezon, Ronnie Henares, Bearwin Meily, Jong Cuenco, Monsour Del Rosario, Tonton Gutierez, Glydel Mercado, Shie Lanuza, Samantha Lopez, Mylene Salonga, and Nani Pazcoguin among the flock of celebrities who attended.

“I’d like to greet a warm happy birthday to my brother, dear friend, our ambassador Ogie Alcasid, pare happy birthday! Happy, happy 20th Anniversary of course to Global Dominion — 20 years na tayong tumutulong sa marami nating mga kababayan sa kanilang pag-angat,” said Ruben Y. Lugtu II, Global Dominion Chairman of the Board.

As participants left with trophies, memories, and newfound friendships, the event’s impact continued to reverberate. Leaving as winners are as follows:

Nearest to the Pin, 8ft — Bong Fernando

Longest Drive, 235 yards — Kiara Montebon

Most Accurate Drive — Bong Fernando and Paolo Martinez

and Guest Division Champion Class A: with gross score 70, handicap 3 and net score 67 — Juanito Chua

Guest Division Champion Class B: with gross score 91, handicap 19 and net score 72 — Michelle Packing

Team Division Champion with 273 points — White Team

Global Dominion team’s dedication and commitment to the event are at the core of its success. With the spirit of this year’s celebration in mind, everyone eagerly awaits the next chapter of the OA Global Dominion Golf Cup.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the OA Global Dominion Cup, the first in history. We do hope you enjoyed it. It was a fun and perfect day; even the weather cooperated, and we hope to see you again in all future projects and events of Global Dominion Financing,” Global Dominion President and COO Patricia Poco-Palacios stated in an interview.

Global Dominion has been empowering families in achieving their goals and dreams for 20 years now through car collateral loan (Sangla OR/CR), car and truck financing, doctors’ loan, and real estate mortgage loan for business owners, with competitive interest rates and convenient payment options. — Jay Ann Bonghanoy

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.