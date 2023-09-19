Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has rebranded the ‘GigaLife’ App with the ‘Smart App’ to give subscribers more value-packed offers and rewarding experiences with every tap.

The Smart App builds on the many conveniences of the former GigaLife App as the go-to app of all Smart Prepaid, Smart Signature, Smart Infinity, Smart Bro, TNT, and PLDT Prepaid Home WiFi subscribers to effortlessly manage their account, keep track of their usage, register to value-packed data offers, rack up exclusive rewards, join exciting promos, and more.

Get the Smart App now by updating the GigaLife App installed on your phone, or by downloading it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Power in your hands

The Smart App puts power in your hands and makes you feel special along the way. From the get-go, you can enjoy hassle-free and secure login on the app with either the biometrics or MPIN option. Upon successful login, the Smart App displays all your crucial account information on the Home Tab — your load balance, your existing promo subscription and its expiration, and your points — so you can check and manage your digital life effortlessly at one glance.

If you are a postpaid subscriber, the Home Tab lets you see your Plan details, including your due date, plan balance, booster subscriptions and their expiration, and your points so you’re always updated with your usage and keep track of your monthly bill payments.

By swiping right, you can easily link and manage all your other accounts so you never have to switch from one app to another.

More than an app

Aside from showing your account information and usage, the Smart App also lets you receive important advisories notifications as well as conveniently link your Maya account, and credit or debit card for easy online payments within the app with just a few taps.

It also lets you easily buy load and access Smart Prepaid’s complete list of value-packed offers to cover all your online activities, including Power All offers with huge data, call, and text allocation; Magic Data offers for data that does not expire; and All Data for data you may share with loved ones and friends.

The Smart App also has a Pasa Tab, which lets you link your family and friends to conveniently pass on and share load, promos, rewards, or data with them.

The Smart App is powered by no less than the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network as recognized by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. Smart is the first and only Philippine mobile operator to earn this prestigious and rare citation for three consecutive reporting periods by Ookla — Q1-Q2 2022, Q3-Q4 2022, and Q1-Q2 2023.

To know how you can live more today with the new Smart App, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/smartapp.

