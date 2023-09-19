Globe Business, the leading enabler of digital transformation in the Philippines, reaffirms its commitment as the trusted business partner of the Philippine Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) Industry with its BPO HR Solutions, designed to empower organizations in pursuit of hiring, retaining, and developing company talents.

The expansion of the IT-BPM industry has given rise to a talent and skills gap. As demands grow more complex, the need for specialized skills becomes increasingly apparent.

Globe Business understands that the heart of any successful business process outsourcing (BPO) operation lies in its people or human resources (HR). Its solutions are designed to provide assistance in human resources, facilitating a seamless journey through the entire HR process for BPOs.

Hiring and Onboarding: The Start of the Employee Journey

Traditional methods of talent acquisition often limit companies to local talent pools. With Globe Business BPO HR Solutions, however, the technology transcends these boundaries, allowing enterprises to tap into a larger talent pool through data-driven platforms and targeted digital marketing.

Globe Business employs hyper-targeted recruitment campaigns, leveraging data insights to connect with potential candidates on the channels they engage with the most.

Through Globe’s Inquiro, a data-driven solution to discover audience profiles beyond the existing network; AdSpark, a full-service digital agency that capitalizes on Globe’s customer intelligence, unique inventory, and telco assets; and M360, a web-based multi-channel message blaster, BPO companies can now take charge of their recruitment endeavors to ensure rapid and efficient hiring process.

Furthermore, enterprises can ensure faster and more efficient screening and scheduling of interviews with IVES, a cloud-based Interactive-Voice-Response (IVR) web application for automated calls; Yondu, offering a chatbot to answer application queries; and M360 for an easy-to-use SMS blast to applicants for any announcements.

According to McKinsey & Co., the onboarding process plays a significant role in shaping the employee experience, contributing to their long-term success within the company. The transition from candidate to employee, therefore, should be as seamless as possible.

In response, for the hiring and onboarding process for BPO enterprises, Globe Business offers end-to-end visibility that tracks the application funnel and optimizes HR processes.

As part of its suite of solutions, Globe Business helps companies create a distinct advantage in their hiring endeavors through Yondu and DigiOffice, offering a powerful Recruitment Management System; Load Up and GPlan Enterprise, providing efficient communication tools and load disbursement; and 917 Lifestyle, providing tailor-fit and exclusive onboarding packages for new hires.

Redefining Retention: Unique Benefits for Employee Loyalty

Globe Business’ BPO HR Solutions also extends throughout an employee’s stay in the company. They include a transformative set of BPO Engagement and Retention Solutions curated to understand employee needs and foster an environment of growth and fulfillment.

With offerings including exclusive vouchers from AdRewards; talent upskilling from Globe University (GU) and DigiOffice; and fun engagement activities from Office GFest, IT-BPM companies can cultivate a workplace that delights and retains employees, encourages continuous learning, and fosters a vibrant and engaged community.

BPO HR Solutions offers comprehensive human resource tools and strategies tailored to address the industry’s most pressing challenges, ensuring sustainable growth amidst shifting industry landscapes.

The digital landscape is currently reshaping the landscape of various industries, including IT-BPM. Integrating Globe Business BPO HR Solutions into BPO processes ensures convenience, competitiveness, and long-term success.

Globe Business: Your Trusted Partner

As the industry sets its sights on achieving $58.9 billion in revenue and an additional 1.1 million workforce by the end of 2028, Globe Business BPO HR Solutions provides an answer to bridge the industry gap by combining digital transformation that creates a tangible impact.

Globe Business takes pride in being more than just a service provider. With its HR solutions for BPOs, Globe Business seeks to be a leading partner of BPO companies and the country’s IT-BPM landscape in their progress, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Learn more about Globe Business BPO HR Solutions at glbe.co/bposervices.

