JLL Philippines’ PDS business obtains certifications on Quality Management System, Environmental Management System, and Occupational Safety & Health Management System

Jones Lang LaSalle Philippines, Inc. (JLL), through its Project Development and Services (PDS) business, has obtained a new ISO certification on Environmental Management System (14001:2015).

JLL’s PDS business is the project management and construction line of JLL Philippines. Since 2020, the business has been ISO-certified for Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015) and Occupational Safety & Health Management System (ISO 45001:2018).

JLL Philippines’ PDS business has been certified on June 23, 2023 by TÜV SÜD PSB, a trusted provider of the ISO/IEC 20000 Certification. Leading the certification are team members Jun Villaran, Rose Ann Sincioco-Delos Reyes, Arnold Relunio, and John Morgan.

• Quality Management System: ISO 9001:2015 specifies that an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements while aiming to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system.

• Environmental Management System: ISO 14001:2015 is intended for use by an organization seeking to manage its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner. The certification helps an organization achieve the intended outcomes of its environmental management system, which provide value for the environment, the organization itself and interested parties.

• Occupational Safety & Health Management System: ISO 45001:2018 enables organizations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its occupational health and safety performance.

About ISO

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an international standard development organization composed of representatives from the national standards organizations of member countries. Through its members, ISO brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 103,000 as of December 31, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.ph.

