A celebration of Filipino artistry, featuring Ms. Regine Velasquez

This year, the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati celebrates its first anniversary with a grand showcase of Filipino talent. The show is a purposeful celebration, aptly titled “Open Doors”. The event happening on July 14 promises to be an evening filled with world-class performances while also serving as an initiative to raise funds to benefit deserving artists and community groups.

The evening will be headlined by Ms. Regine Velasquez and will feature performances from the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philippine Madrigal Singers, Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, Steps Dance Studio, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Markki Stroem, Soprano Lara Maigue and Poppert Bernardas. The evening will also feature special appearances from National Artists Alice Reyes and Ryan Cayabyab. This event is part of the year-long celebration of Circuit Makati’s 10th anniversary.

“Open Doors” is not just an event to experience great art, but also an opportunity to contribute to its development. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards venue grants. These grants will reduce the rental costs for community-based groups, which is currently a barrier to accessing a world-class space like the Samsung Performing Arts Theater. “We believe that the opportunity to perform on a stage such as ours will not only boost creativity but also broaden artistic dreams and ambitions. It all begins when someone opens the door,” says Christopher Mohnani, Director of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Inaugurated just a year ago, the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati has now become an accessible venue for Filipino artists who no longer need to leave the country to perform on world-class stages. Over the past year, the theater has nurtured a broad spectrum of productions – from homegrown Filipino musicals and touring productions to box-office concerts. In a year, the Samsung Performing Arts Theater has transformed the landscape of the performing arts in the Philippines, creating an enduring platform for artists to showcase their talents.

Join us in celebrating the power and potential of Filipino artistry. An event you won’t want to miss, tickets are now available for sale at TicketWorld. For further information, please send an email to inquire.cpat@ayalaland.com.ph.

