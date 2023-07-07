Leading digital solutions platform Globe has once again proven its unwavering commitment to enhancing employee experience, taking home four prestigious awards at the 3rd annual Employee Experience Awards, run by Singapore-based HR organization Human Resources Online.

“These recognitions underscore our unwavering commitment to cultivating an environment that fuels innovation and growth. We believe that our employees are our greatest asset, and these awards illuminate the success of our strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing their experience and overall well-being,” said Globe Chief Human Resource Officer Ato Jiao.

Globe was named the “Overall Engagement Awardee” at the event, a big win for Globe having performed well in several categories under the engagement pillar.

Under this overall win, Globe got the Gold award for “Most Innovative and Sustainable Office Design,” commended for its sustainable, ergonomic workspace that enables employees to perform, collaborate, and flourish. It was also recognized for “Best HR Digital Transformation Strategy” for spearheading business transformation through digitization and digitalization, significantly improving the overall employee experience.

The company also bagged a Silver for its Employee Wellness Strategy, encompassing mental, emotional, financial, and physical health, and emphasizing the company’s commitment to holistic employee well-being. Human Resources Online recognizes high-performing companies such as Globe for integrating employee health as a crucial element of their risk management strategy.

Last year, Globe also became the overall Philippine winner in the HR Excellence Awards (HREA). The organization applauded the digital tools that Globe’s HR department utilized through its Alagang Globe program, which ensured the continued safety and protection of its employees, especially during the pandemic.

Globe also secured more wins from HR Online and HREA last year: three Gold Awards for Employee Engagement, COVID-19 Response, and as “Employer of the Year,” along with a Silver Award for HR Communication Strategy, and a Bronze Award for Crisis Management and Recovery.

Adding to its trove of accolades, Globe clinched the Gold for “Best In Communication Strategy” from HR Online in 2021. This award recognized the company’s superior communication strategies in a digitized world.

With this string of recognitions, Globe reaffirms its status as an organization deeply committed to its workforce’s growth, well-being, and overall experience. The company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in employee-centric strategies continues to set it apart in the competitive digital solutions landscape.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.