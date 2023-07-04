Last Sunday, a fun run with 11,000 participants was held in Pasay City. At the Lazada Fun Run, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano presented the prestigious “Inspiring Young Filipino” Recognition during the highly anticipated 2023 Lazada Run awarding ceremony, along with Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera.

Awardees included Tuguegarao Councilor Charo Soriano, Senator Grace Poe’s Chief-of-Staff Brian Poe Llamanzares, Tourism Promotions Board COO Marga Nograles, DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo, DILG Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez, and Pinuno Party-list Congressman Howard Guintu.

This accolade was bestowed upon the group of individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and service to the Filipino community. Aimed to recognize the invaluable contribution of these next generation of public servants, this will hopefully inspire the youth of today to take part in the important task of nation-building.

The Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition serves as a testament to the commitment and vision of these remarkable individuals who have devoted themselves to making a positive impact in their respective fields. The honorees have displayed exemplary leadership, innovation and compassion, and have become beacons of inspiration for the Filipino youth.

Lazada Run City Host Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano led the recognition of the Young Inspiring Filipinos for 2023, and said, “I am honored to recognize a few young individuals who have made significant contributions to nation-building. They serve as inspiration to the youth present today to continue to make positive contributions to our country,” Ms. Rubiano enthused.

Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera affirmed this by saying, “The Lazada Run is a celebration of your fitness journey with us, and of being part of a bigger community who share the same passions. We are so inspired to see Filipinos like you, who have grown the fitness communities in spaces where there weren’t much options or representation before, and how you’re reshaping how Filipina strength is being seen here in the country today. By encouraging health and well-being among Lazadians, we’re able to always give our best as we work hard to make the Filipino’s daily life easier — and it all starts here at our home.”

DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo says age shouldn’t stop you from pursuing public service, “I am thankful for this recognition by Lazada Philippines. I’ve always believed that age or gender should never be a deterrent when you want to achieve something, especially if it’s for the good of society. In receiving this award, I express my continuing commitment in engaging the youth to be active participants in nation-building.”

Senator Grace Poe’s Chief-of-Staff, Brian Poe Llamanzares, says that young leaders have a critical role in government. “There is an increasing number of young leaders entering government. This is our chance to make the changes we want to see for our generation and beyond. We should always remember we are here to serve the people. I’m thankful for this award, I know I have to do much more to live up to this recognition.”

Aside from serving full time in the Senate, Mr. Poe-Llamanzares has been advocating for sustainability through his A Sustainable Future book tour, while assisting those in need through his family foundation FPJ Panday Bayanihan.

DILG Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez, who has been handling the new and improved holistic anti-drug campaign of Secretary Benhur Abalos, says, “We, at DILG, have always emphasized that the war against illegal drugs needs a whole-of-nation approach where everyone’s efforts is recognized and appreciated. We value the support of both public and private sectors in the Department’s Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) Campaign. We are one in celebrating the Lazada Run as the company continues to improve the lives of Filipinos through their products and services.”

About the award:

Lazada gave a list of young individuals to management; the list was composed of public servants, and those involved in nongovernment organizations that benefit our youth. Lazada wanted to honor a group of individuals during the run in the hopes that the youth will take inspiration from them who have dedicated time in nation-building despite their young age. The recognition aims to nurture a community of next-gen leaders who will contribute positively to nation-building.

