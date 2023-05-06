TLDC’s current and soon-to-rise properties are set to bring luxurious experiences to Mindanao.

Davao’s beauty is irrefutable. Its emerald slopes, white-sand beaches, and the looming presence of majestic Mt. Apo, the country’s highest peak, make the province a traveler’s dream destination. On top of these is a vibrant culture and locals who, though warm and friendly, are fiercely proud of their unique heritage.

Despite its wealth of attractions, the region remains largely underrated and under the tourist radar.

But times are changing; Davao Region is quickly becoming an emerging travel destination. And Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (TLDC) is quick to realize the region’s potential when it comes to business and tourism.

“Davao is one of the top growth regions of the Philippines and we already identified it way before 2016. We already knew that Davao was going to grow because the flights were always full. We would come here for our other businesses, and we realized Davao was ready for a five-star development,” shared Tomas P. Lorenzo, CEO of Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation in an interview with The Philippine STAR.

He added that Davao has a “healthy mix of people,” citing that the whole region has people who can afford luxury, those with relatives living abroad coming home for a vacation, and foreign visitors with international flights already streaming in.

Now, Davaoeños and visitors alike have three upscale accommodations from which to choose.

Dusit Thani Residence Davao and dusitD2: Oases in the heart of Davao City

Comfort, convenience, and style are the hallmarks of these modern hotels in Davao City. Both dusitD2 and Dusit Thani Residence are only a 10-minute drive to Francisco Bangoy International Airport, with easy access to the new central business district and convention center, as well as golf and country clubs, malls, and parks.

These are ideal places to book when in the city, whether you’re a business or leisure traveler. They boast rooms and suites that are each fitted with sleek contemporary comforts, ensuring guests will have a most relaxing and secure stay.

Dusit Thani Residence Davao is also for investors who want to have their own Dusit-branded residential unit to diversify their property portfolio beyond end-use.

Unit owners and guests at the Residence will enjoy the additional conveniences of having a dining room, modern kitchen with a built-in oven, induction stove, range hood, dishwasher, an elegant bath with a free-standing tub, a wardrobe closet with a full-length mirror, and a flat screen IPTV.

Views from the Residence’s private balconies are also something to look forward to, with sweeping landscape and seascape views of Davao Gulf and Mt. Apo.

Guests are given access to a full range of health and wellness services, a fully equipped gym and spa, and a 24-hour concierge.

They have upscale dining options, too, with the in-house all-day restaurant Madayaw Café, Dusit Gourmet, Benjarong Thai specialty restaurant, and the Siam Lounge, Davao’s newest “it” place.

Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation: Davao de Oro’s hidden paradise

A 40-minute high-speed boat ride away from Dusit Thani Residence and dusitD2 is a little-known island blessed with endless rows of coconut trees, white-sand shores, and almost a year-long dose of sunshine.

Called Lubi, this tiny, unassuming oasis in the middle of Davao Gulf holds one of Southern Mindanao’s most luxurious getaways.

“Dusit Thani Lubi is actually, believe it or not, an amenity of the two Dusit properties in Davao City,” Lorenzo shared. The resort is TLDC’s flagship project in Davao de Oro.

“When we decided to do the Dusit projects in Davao City, we needed a resort component. People will come to Davao; they want to go to the beach. So, I give them a five-star resort where they can go overnight and even for a day and they are treated with a five-star experience,” he explained.

True to his word, guests of Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation could expect no less than a five-star vacation. Nestled on an island paradise surrounded by clear, calm, and turquoise waters and blessed with both sunrise and sunset views, the resort is the luxury accommodation of your dreams.

A step out of the boat and into the dock immediately transports visitors from the mundane to the extraordinary, from reality to almost like a dreamlike state.

Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation’s design is inspired by the renowned architect Geoffrey Bawa, the principal force behind what is today known as “tropical modernism.” It is also the only resort on the island, ensuring visitors the peace and privacy they seek for a perfect vacation.

Guests get to stay at seafront villas that come with an alfresco tub surrounded by lush gardens, and a private terrace and pool overlooking Davao Gulf.

The resort has first-class facilities including a fully equipped gym, tennis court, e-games, billiards, a giant chess board, mini golf, and recording studio.

For dining, they have delectable local and international options: Tarictic Grill, which serves Filipino dishes; Burger Bar at The Mill, which offers American and other Western cuisines; and Ga-ti Thai Restaurant.

The luxury villa experience embodies Dusit’s distinct brand of Thai-inspired, gracious hospitality blended with the warmth and friendliness of Filipinos for a truly unique and memorable resort experience.

Chefs on Tour: Bringing the best of Manila’s food scene to Davao

Part of Lorenzo’s goal to bring luxury to Davao’s shores is “Chefs on Tour” which brought together 11 of Manila’s best chefs to dusitD2 and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation for a two-night exclusive, upscale dining event last April 13 and 14.

Top chefs Sau del Rosario, Tatung Sarthou, James Antolin, Tom Bascon, Carlo Miguel, Josh Boutwood, Gilbert Pangilinan, Kenneth Cacho, J Brando Santos, Buddy Trinidad, Jackie Ang Po, and Thai chef Piya Suthasiri of Dusit Hotels and Resorts Davao, with their respective teams, treated guests to a fine dining experience like no other.

The chefs had their own station where they showcased their artistry and expertise by crafting a specialty fusion dish right before the very eyes of tantalized guests.

On the menu were: Chef James’ Ikumai Tuna Taco, chef Sau’s Roasted Veal Bone Marrow, chef Buddy’s Double Chocolate Hazelnut Brownie, chef Josh’s Hamachi Tartare, chef Tom’s Tuna on Nori Crackers, chef J Brando’s Birria Taco, chef Jackie’s Apple Religieuse, chef Tatung’s Patotim Bao, chef Carlo’s Braised US Angus Short Ribs, chef Kenneth’s A Mi, chef Gilbert’s Aklan Oyster and Bicol Uni Aburi, and chef Piya’s Smoked Quail.

Through the event, TLDC wanted guests to experience that they don’t simply offer developments, but a complete high-end lifestyle.

Tierra Davao: Dynamic yet intimate residential spaces

Lorenzo is a visionary, always thinking way ahead, well into the future. That explains why his projects for Davao Region won’t stop with the existing Dusit properties.

“Dusit Thani Residence and dusitD2 are only two components of a five-component integrated-use development,” he explained.

Called Tierra Davao, once completed, it will be a Php 3.2 billion integrated-use development with two residential towers called the Crown Residences, and the Crest Residences, a future office and commercial towers, anchored by the dusitD2 Hotel and Dusit Thani Residence.

The next project that will add to Davao City’s changing skyline by 2028 will be Crown Residences. Located in the same vicinity as the two Dusit properties, the 21-story premium residence will be a low-density development with a total of 322 units consisting of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units.

Floors will only have 19 units each, ensuring the privacy of guests. Each unit will have a private balcony with breathtaking views of Davao Gulf.

Envisioned to bring a new level of living in Davao City, Crown Residences will have 40 percent of its total space designated as open to support the physical and mental well-being of residents.

Its exclusive amenities include a yoga and meditation garden, jogging path, swimming pool, children’s playground, fitness center, and function rooms. The development is also pet-friendly, it will have a dedicated pet park where furbabies can saunter about.

Expanding its portfolio

TLDC has been known for its university residences and condominiums in Metro Manila, but they have started expanding their portfolio, especially with their ongoing projects outside the metro.

“We’re doing developments which are multi-building, integrated-use outside of NCR. Example is in Lipa, Batangas where we have two condominiums and one Dusit Princess Hotel coming up,” he shared.

Lorenzo said that they’ve expanded their focus because provinces allow TLDC to have a “bigger footprint and a nice integrated-use development.”

“We always try to think out-of-the-box. We don’t follow what other people are doing. Proof of that is this, we put up a five-star hotel here (Davao City) and to make it more incredible is we put up a five-star resort there (Lubi) and people are coming.” — Johanna L. Añes-De La Cruz

