The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (CCIFP) in collaboration with Business France is proud to present Tastin’France Manila — an exclusive French wine trade delegation that aims to create a platform for B2B interactions between French wine producers and local importers, distributors, and retailers. The event will be held on March 31, 2023, at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., wherein the morning session will be dedicated to introducing the Philippine wine market to the French exhibitors while the afternoon session will focus on the wine tasting with the local importers, distributors, and retailers of wine and spirits.

This exclusive French wine experience is one of the worldwide series of Tastin’France that happens in various regions. This year’s trade delegation will include a market presentation, panel discussion, store visits to leading sales outlets, and the main event: a wine-tasting and networking segment. Tastin’France Manila will host 16 French wine producers from eight of the finest wine regions — Champagne, Loire Valley, Bourgogne, Rhône Valley, Languedoc, Gascogne, Bordeaux, New Aquitaine, and an exclusive guest list of only the Philippines’ top stakeholders.

This will serve as a unique opportunity for local stakeholders to indulge in the flavors of France, discover the rich diversity of French vineyards, and taste the exceptional offers of each region; all while networking with like-minded individuals.

The wine industry in the Philippines has grown significantly in recent years, presenting opportunities for local stakeholders to foster business engagements with international wine producers.

With the CCIFP’s mission to strengthen and promote bilateral relations between France and the Philippines, the Chamber aims to establish new business relationships and achieve a competitive edge in the local market through the trade delegation.

Tastin’France Manila is an exclusive, invite-only event.

