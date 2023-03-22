Globe Business announced last February 21 the expansion of its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to help customers in the Philippines maximize their data and future-proof their operations.

Organizations can use the Snowflake Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies.

“In today’s fast-paced technological landscape, managing data has become a crucial business process that requires constant innovation so companies can instantly access information that helps them make better decisions,” Francisco “Cocoy” Claravall, Vice President for Partner Ecosystem for Globe Business, Enterprise Group, shared. “By bringing the Snowflake Data Cloud to future-proof organizations in the Philippines, we can contribute to redefining our nation’s greatness in this field.“

​​Customers throughout Southeast Asia are increasingly turning to Snowflake’s Data Cloud platform as they realize that data is the biggest value driver for their business. Snowflake Data Cloud helps customers unlock the true value of their data by breaking down data silos, making it easy to access and use data within an organization, and enabling innovation through Data Collaboration.

Sanjay Deshmukh, Senior Vice President ASEAN and India, Snowflake added, “Globe is a customer and a strategic partner of Snowflake. We are deepening our relationship with Globe to bring the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud to more organizations in the Philippines and help them unlock the true value of data.”

“Data is a powerful tool that can significantly impact organizations,” Claravall added. “Through effective use of data, businesses can generate valuable insights to optimize customer experience, increase operational/cost efficiency, and improve risk management. Looking further ahead, you can even build new business models with partners as you extract value coming from these insights.

The partnership between Globe Business and Snowflake leverages Globe’s extensive network and expertise and the innovation of Snowflake’s Data Cloud to provide solutions that will help customers embrace digital transformation. This aligns with Globe’s dedication to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically UN SDG No. 9, which emphasizes the importance of innovation as a driver of economic growth and development.

To learn how you can access a free trial of Snowflake Data Cloud, and begin to transform how your business uses data, reach out to a Globe Business Account Manager today.

Learn more about how your company can benefit from Globe Business solutions at https://www.globe.com.ph/business/enterprise.html.

