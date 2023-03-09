Collabera Digital, the leading global digital engineering solutions firm, proudly announces its first-ever event in Asia-Pacific: “CONVERGENCE, Collabera Digital CIO Summit 2023,” which will occur on March 16, 2023 at Shangri-la The Fort, BGC.

Hosted by well-known business news correspondent Mimi Ong, the summit will include keynotes and panel discussions on topics such as the Tech Talent Paradigm, Data-Driven CX, the Future of Fintech, and Cloud Adoption & Economics.

The summit will be exclusively attended by top CIOs, CTOs, and C-level executives of notable companies from the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore & Australia. This will open the window for collaboration, networking, and exchanging of business strategies that can lead to innovative solutions.

CONVERGENCE 2023 marks a significant milestone for Collabera Digital as it transitions from virtual events to a face-to-face format. It opens the opportunity for executives to meet and engage with their peers and Collabera Digital team.

Mehul Shah, Collabera Digital founder & managing director, said, “I’m excited to be hosting our very first CIO summit, CONVERGENCE 2023. With collaboration, innovation, and driving business growth becoming the bedrock of every CIO’s initiative, I am looking forward to interacting and gaining insights from business leaders, as we embark together in our digital transformation journeys.”

“It is a pleasure for us to welcome & host forward-thinking leaders. With interactive and collaborative sessions, CONVERGENCE 2023 has been thoughtfully designed and curated to explore and exchange the latest thinking on business strategies that drive value throughout our organizations,” said Manan Mehta, Collabera Digital SVP & country head – Philippines.

About Collabera Digital

Collabera Digital engineers the next generation of solutions to power tech-forward organizations accelerate their digital journeys. Our digital engineering capabilities in data, analytics, cloud, automation and cybersecurity, coupled with a strong foundation in talent transformation and advisory and architecture, fosters continuous innovation and transformation, helping clients stay ahead in the digital curve. With our client-first and collaborative approach, we deliver solutions that are tailor-made, through speed and agility.

Established in 2010 and with 25 offices in 11+ countries across Asia-Pacific & Europe, we cater to 300+ clients, including Fortune 500 companies. Supported by over 10,000 professionals, we are a team of innovators and thinkers who chase excellence as much in the process as we do in the result.

For more information, visit www.collaberadigital.com.

