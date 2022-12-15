The C5 road has continuously improved as a main avenue in recent years, especially in Pasig. The city itself has developed into a vibrant area making it a strategic and desirable location for real estate investments. As one of the metro’s newest growth corridors, it is brimming with possibilities for contemporary urban dwellers, including smart investment opportunities like RLC Residences’ SYNC.

This four-tower development is a promising and amazing real estate asset for new and seasoned investors due to the following reasons:

Location

An amazing investment starts with the right location that easily connects residents to where they need to be. Given its strategic address along C5 Road, SYNC is an in-demand home that potential renters and even home finders would look for. Having direct access to this major city road easily connects them to key central business districts and important hubs – including Ortigas, Bonifacio Global City, Kapitolyo, and Bridgetowne destination estate.

Aside from these, SYNC is a perfect entry point to major malls like Robinsons Galleria, hospitals like St. Luke’s and The Medical City, and even universities such as UP BGC and Ateneo School of Medicine.

Best-Sized Units with Upgrades

Zooming in on the details of the property, SYNC is home to multiple flats that are well-spaced for its future residents. Its newly-launched N Tower offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with balcony options. Having this as your investment means offering a unit for lease for potential renters who are on the lookout for a city home that can provide a place to work, live, and even relax.

Inside these units are multiple home upgrades integrated to help soon-to-be residents live an amazing city life. All homes will have Smart Home features for added safety and security. Main doors will have a Smart Lock accessible by PIN, fingerprint, and manual key; Audio-Video Intercom to screen guests even before they go up the unit; and Smart Lights that can be adjusted with a mobile phone app. A work-from-home provision is also found in each home for those who want a separate space for work or for their hobbies. Lastly, kitchen and toilet and bath upgrades such as cabinets with glass doors, pull-out pantry drawer, and glass shower enclosure are also added for comfort and convenience.

Numerous Amenities

As more people look for a place where they can be at their best, that home should be able to help them live a balanced life. At SYNC, more than 20 indoor and outdoor amenities are found inside – catering to various individual pursuits.

Fitness goals are supported at SYNC, as the development has its own Gym, Yoga Area, and Jog Trail exclusively accessible to residents. Leisure and bonding are also addressed here with indoor and outdoor pools, a Grilling BBQ area, a Private Theater, and a Game Room found inside SYNC. For those who want to just chill and relax and have a good view of the city, the Sky Deck and Sky Bridge are the perfect places to be at.

Having all these will surely make your unit a sought-after home that they would like to live in.

Limited-Time Investment Deal

Sealing the deal, this standout property offers a 5% discount on the newly-launched N-Tower units available for a limited time only. So consider SYNC as your first, or next investment – whether you opt to live here or put this for lease in the future.

Learn more about this condo investment by connecting with an RLC Residences Property Specialist via rlcresidences.com or by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

