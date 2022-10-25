The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Regional Edition honors 25 exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia which excelled and showcased unparalleled resilience and growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Awards were presented by His Excellency Tun Dato’ Seri Utama Ahmad Fuzi bin Haji Abdul Razak, The Head of State of Penang. The award recipients were selected from over 150 submissions received from 16 markets through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.
Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007 by Enterprise Asia, the Awards’ past recipients include TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Hong Kong’s Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, China’s Xu Rongmao, India’s Adi Godrej, Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.
Among the notable awardees are Dr. Steve Mark Gan, president & CEO of the Philippines’ Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC) Group of Companies, and Goh Thian Teck, CEO of Malaysia’s Bataras Sdn Bhd, under the Master Entrepreneur category; Hong Kong’s CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited, and the Philippines’ AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. under the Fast Enterprise Category; Thailand’s FWD Life Insurance Public Company Limited, and Takeda Healthcare Philippines, Inc. under the Inspirational Brand category; and Indonesia’s Kalbe Consumer Health and India’s Aspire Systems under the Corporate Excellence category.
Dr. Fong Chan Onn, chairman of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech that, “All award recipients have demonstrated exemplary entrepreneurial spirit through their unmatched determination and perseverance in spite of the pandemic. They are living proof of how responsible entrepreneurship continues to be a key driver in fostering sustainable economic growth in the post-pandemic era, paving the path to positioning Asia at the top of the worldwide economic reset.”
The APEA 2022 Regional Edition is endorsed by The Government of Penang; supported by the Association of Tourism Attractions Penang (ATAP), Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), The Free Industrial Zone, Penang, Companies’ Association (FREPENCA), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce (KLMCC), Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KLSICCI), Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors (MACD), Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) — Penang Chapter, Malaysian Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC), Myanmar Business Executives (MBE), Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MICCI), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA), The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), Small and Medium Enterprises Association Malaysia (SAMENTA), Singapore Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA); with PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; Digital Penang and Invest Penang as Strategic Partners; Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld Philippines, Hong Kong Economics Time, Kumparan Indonesia, and SME Magazine as Media Partners.
FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 REGIONAL EDITION
|
MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
|
NAME
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
COUNTRY
|
Rienzi Ramirez
President & Country Manager
|
24/7 CUSTOMER PHILIPPINES INC.
|
Professional & Business Services
|
Philippines
|
Archie G. Carrasco
Founder, Chairman & CEO
|
AGC POWER HOLDINGS CORP.
|
Media & Entertainment
|
Philippines
|
Goh Thian Teck
CEO
|
BATARAS SDN BHD
|
Retail
|
Malaysia
|
Dr. Steve Mark Gan
President & CEO
|
GAN ADVANCED OSSEOINTEGRATION CENTER (GAOC) GROUP OF COMPANIES
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Philippines
|
Chatchai Sirilai
President
|
GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK
|
Financial Services
|
Thailand
|
Vitai Ratanakorn
President & CEO
|
GOVERNMENT SAVINGS BANK
|
Financial Services
|
Thailand
|
Francis Lau Choo Yew
Founder & Managing Director
|
LCY DEVELOPMENT
SDN BHD
|
Construction
|
Brunei
|
Frederick D.Ong
President & CEO
|
PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES INC.
|
Food & Beverage
|
Philippines
|
Nikhil Kumar
Managing Director
|
STAMCORP INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD
|
Mining
|
Singapore
|
Igor Gomes
Cluster Head, VMAPS (Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore)
|
TAKEDA MALAYSIA
SDN BHD
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Malaysia
|
FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
COUNTRY
|
24/7 CUSTOMER PHILIPPINES INC.
|
Professional & Business Services
|
Philippines
|
ASIA PACIFIC SALES & MARKETING ACADEMY PTE LTD
|
Professional & Business Services
|
Singapore
|
AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP.
|
Property Development
|
Philippines
|
BATARAS SDN BHD
|
Retail
|
Malaysia
|
CHAN CREATIVE CO., LTD.
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Thailand
|
CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL CPC LIMITED
|
Telecommunications & ICT
|
Hong Kong
|
KALBE CONSUMER HEALTH
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Indonesia
|
OCTOBER DYNASTY GROUP
|
Food & Beverage
|
Malaysia
|
STAMCORP INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD
|
Mining
|
Singapore
|
UNIFY SHIPPING SERVICES SDN BHD
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Malaysia
|
INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
COUNTRY
|
JESSIE MUM BY CHAN CREATIVE CO., LTD
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Thailand
|
FWD LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
Financial Services
|
Thailand
|
GAN ADVANCED OSSEOINTEGRATION CENTER (GAOC) GROUP OF COMPANIES
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Philippines
|
PT BANK AMAR INDONESIA TBK
|
Financial Services
|
Indonesia
|
SUN LIFE PHILIPPINES
|
Financial Services
|
Philippines
|
TAKEDA HEALTHCARE PHILIPPINES INC
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Philippines
|
CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
COUNTRY
|
ASPIRE SYSTEMS
|
Telecommunications & ICT
|
India
|
AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP.
|
Property Development
|
Philippines
|
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
Retail
|
Thailand
|
DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS PHILS., INC.
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Philippines
|
GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK
|
Financial Services
|
Thailand
|
KALBE CONSUMER HEALTH
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Indonesia
|
LCY DEVELOPMENT SDN BHD
|
Construction
|
Brunei
|
PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES, INC.
|
Food & Beverage
|
Philippines
|
PT DANAREKSA (PERSERO)
|
Financial Services
|
Indonesia
|
SUN LIFE PHILIPPINES
|
Financial Services
|
Philippines
Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.
Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.