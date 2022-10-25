The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Regional Edition honors 25 exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia which excelled and showcased unparalleled resilience and growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Awards were presented by His Excellency Tun Dato’ Seri Utama Ahmad Fuzi bin Haji Abdul Razak, The Head of State of Penang. The award recipients were selected from over 150 submissions received from 16 markets through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007 by Enterprise Asia, the Awards’ past recipients include TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Hong Kong’s Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, China’s Xu Rongmao, India’s Adi Godrej, Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

Among the notable awardees are Dr. Steve Mark Gan, president & CEO of the Philippines’ Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC) Group of Companies, and Goh Thian Teck, CEO of Malaysia’s Bataras Sdn Bhd, under the Master Entrepreneur category; Hong Kong’s CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited, and the Philippines’ AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. under the Fast Enterprise Category; Thailand’s FWD Life Insurance Public Company Limited, and Takeda Healthcare Philippines, Inc. under the Inspirational Brand category; and Indonesia’s Kalbe Consumer Health and India’s Aspire Systems under the Corporate Excellence category.

Dr. Fong Chan Onn, chairman of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech that, “All award recipients have demonstrated exemplary entrepreneurial spirit through their unmatched determination and perseverance in spite of the pandemic. They are living proof of how responsible entrepreneurship continues to be a key driver in fostering sustainable economic growth in the post-pandemic era, paving the path to positioning Asia at the top of the worldwide economic reset.”

The APEA 2022 Regional Edition is endorsed by The Government of Penang; supported by the Association of Tourism Attractions Penang (ATAP), Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), The Free Industrial Zone, Penang, Companies’ Association (FREPENCA), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce (KLMCC), Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KLSICCI), Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors (MACD), Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) — Penang Chapter, Malaysian Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC), Myanmar Business Executives (MBE), Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MICCI), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA), The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), Small and Medium Enterprises Association Malaysia (SAMENTA), Singapore Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA); with PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; Digital Penang and Invest Penang as Strategic Partners; Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld Philippines, Hong Kong Economics Time, Kumparan Indonesia, and SME Magazine as Media Partners.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 REGIONAL EDITION

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY Rienzi Ramirez President & Country Manager 24/7 CUSTOMER PHILIPPINES INC. Professional & Business Services Philippines Archie G. Carrasco Founder, Chairman & ​CEO AGC POWER HOLDINGS CORP. Media & Entertainment Philippines Goh Thian Teck CEO BATARAS SDN BHD Retail Malaysia Dr. Steve Mark Gan President & CEO GAN ADVANCED OSSEOINTEGRATION CENTER (GAOC) GROUP OF COMPANIES Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Philippines Chatchai Sirilai President GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK Financial Services Thailand Vitai Ratanakorn President & CEO GOVERNMENT SAVINGS BANK Financial Services Thailand Francis Lau Choo Yew Founder & Managing Director LCY DEVELOPMENT SDN BHD Construction Brunei Frederick D.Ong President & CEO PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES INC. Food & Beverage Philippines Nikhil Kumar Managing Director STAMCORP INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD Mining Singapore Igor Gomes Cluster Head, VMAPS (Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore) TAKEDA MALAYSIA SDN BHD Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Malaysia

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY 24/7 CUSTOMER PHILIPPINES INC. Professional & Business Services Philippines ASIA PACIFIC SALES & MARKETING ACADEMY PTE LTD Professional & Business Services Singapore AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP. Property Development Philippines BATARAS SDN BHD Retail Malaysia CHAN CREATIVE CO., LTD. Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Thailand CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL CPC LIMITED Telecommunications & ICT Hong Kong KALBE CONSUMER HEALTH Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Indonesia OCTOBER DYNASTY GROUP Food & Beverage Malaysia STAMCORP INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD Mining Singapore UNIFY SHIPPING SERVICES SDN BHD Transportation & Logistics Malaysia

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY JESSIE MUM BY CHAN CREATIVE CO., LTD Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Thailand FWD LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Financial Services Thailand GAN ADVANCED OSSEOINTEGRATION CENTER (GAOC) GROUP OF COMPANIES Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Philippines PT BANK AMAR INDONESIA TBK Financial Services Indonesia SUN LIFE PHILIPPINES Financial Services Philippines TAKEDA HEALTHCARE PHILIPPINES INC Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Philippines

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY ASPIRE SYSTEMS Telecommunications & ICT India AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP. Property Development Philippines CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Retail Thailand DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS PHILS., INC. Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Philippines GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK Financial Services Thailand KALBE CONSUMER HEALTH Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Indonesia LCY DEVELOPMENT SDN BHD Construction Brunei PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES, INC. Food & Beverage Philippines PT DANAREKSA (PERSERO) Financial Services Indonesia SUN LIFE PHILIPPINES Financial Services Philippines

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.