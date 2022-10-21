Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. enjoyed the property awards season this year, having won various recognitions for their achievements in the real estate scene.

Three prestigious award-giving bodies, including the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, The Outlook by Lamudi, and the Dot Property Philippines Awards, feted Primeworld as a developer and for its projects.

Primeworld bagged its first recognition in this year’s property award season at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2022 last Sept. 15.

Dot Property conferred the honor of Best Investment Property in Cebu for this year to the Primeworld Pointe. It was the first award of its kind given by Dot Property.

“Primeworld Land is a young developer so for us to be recognized in this event is such an honor for us,” Primeworld Chief Executive Officer Sherwin Uy said in his acceptance speech. “[Primeworld Pointe] is a project we’re very proud of given its location and design. We look forward to turning over the property to the new homeowners.”

Primeworld Pointe is a 22-storey residential condominium located near the Cebu I.T. Park in Lahug, Cebu City. Featuring convenient spaces and setting, the development has been warmly received by the local market since its launch. It is the second condominium of Primeworld in Cebu.

Primeworld received its second award for the season at Lamudi’s The Outlook 2022: Philippines Real Estate Awards held last Sept. 17, where it was recognized as the Best Boutique Developer of the Year in Visayas and Mindanao.

In addition, its flagship project Primeworld District in Mactan Island, Cebu also received a special commendation as Best Premium Condominium in Visayas and Mindanao in the same awards event.

The development was further recognized at Property Guru’s 10th Philippines Property Awards last Oct. 7.

The award-giving body honored the Primeworld District as the Best Affordable Condo Development in Metro Cebu. It was also highly commended for Best Condo Landscape Architecture Design.

Located in Lapu-Lapu City, Primeworld District encompasses mid-rise condominiums and private villas where residents can live in a resort-style community and enjoy the amenities perfect for summer activities. The first tower is slated for turnover to its first batch of owners in the first half of 2023.

“Being recognized for our housing development by the region’s most prestigious property awards-giving body brings great honor to us as a young organization and the homebuyers we serve,” Primeworld said.

“While keeping our housing prices affordable, we also make sure that our developments’ features, such as amenities, landscape design, and build quality, are definitely of great value for money and truly deserved by our investors. This is a testament to our commitment to excellence and working towards our vision to uplift Filipinos by setting the standards for housing developments,” the developer added.

From its establishment in 2010, Primeworld has evolved from being a pocket housing developer to a full-grown housing development firm. Since then, it has been on a mission to build affordable homes designed to evoke comfort, security, and peace of mind from living in well-situated neighborhoods or convenient locations. The developer also seeks to address the real estate needs of prospective homeowners in underserved areas.

Primeworld Land has projects throughout the Philippines, from Metro Manila, Cebu, to South Cotabato. More developments will soon rise in various locations across the country.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

