Leading digital solutions platform Globe continues to cement its dominance as the Most Reliable Mobile Network in the Philippines, logging the highest consistency and availability scores in the third quarter this year.

This feat sustains its Q2 leadership, obtaining the highest scores in All Technology Consistency with 82.55 and All Technology Availability with 92.03, according to the third quarter analysis by Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data.

Consistency score is calculated based on the percentage of a provider’s data samples that meet the minimum 5 Mbps threshold for mobile download and 1 Mbps for upload. Smart and DITO scored 80.82 and 70.40, respectively, in this category.

On the other hand, availability identifies the network whose users spend the highest percentage of their time on all technology and is based on coverage scans taken on Android devices. Globe again emerged on top versus 90.69 and 90.68 of competition.

Reliability is an elusive recognition in the industry, with only a few telcos from around the world getting this rating. It is also the most sought after attribute of network performance that has a clear impact on customer experience.

“Ookla’s latest data is proof of Globe’s commitment to delivering the most reliable mobile connectivity to its customers across the Philippines, which goes beyond just speed. Only a few mobile operators in the world have managed to attain supremacy in both consistency and availability, which translates to best-in-class experience for our customers,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

Globe has been ramping up network expansion in line with its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which underscores the importance of infrastructure and innovation in driving economic growth and development.

To deliver a #1stWorldNetwork, Globe spent an unprecedented P92.8 billion last year to build 1,407 new towers, upgrade over 22,300 mobile sites to 4G/LTE, and install 1.4 million fiber-to-the-home lines and 2,000 5G sites nationwide.

For 2022, it has already spent P50.5 billion in the first half of this year for network upgrades to meet the growing data requirements of its customers.

