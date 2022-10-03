The most comprehensive and anticipated packaging, printing, and plastics trade show in the Philippines and Southeast Asia is staging a big comeback to the trade exhibition arena. PackPrintPlas Philippines returns in hybrid edition from Oct. 6 to 8, 2022 at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City and online through the VX Events Platform from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PackPrintPlas Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition will put the spotlight on different technologies and innovations in the packaging, printing, and plastics industries. It will showcase the latest offerings from the country’s leading suppliers and manufacturers.

Among the products to be showcased are different plastic packaging, granulating and recycling machines, large format printers, plastic and paper containers, resins, rubber rollers, stamping foil, and many more. Some of the leading suppliers and manufacturers will be present in the said expo such as Big Pix Graphics Systems, Inc., Caledonian Int’l. Corp., JG Summit Olefins Corp., Kelin Graphics System Corp., and many more.

PackPrintPlas Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition also retains the trade show’s credential as the only one of its kind that brings together the leading cross-industry decision-makers. The simultaneous online edition further expands its reach, to cover more cross-industry players across the country and even the region.

Aside from product exhibitions, PackPrintPlas Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition would also facilitate side-conferences and workshops. The Packaging Institute of the Philippines (PIP) will hold ‘Sustainability Packaging Solutions’ seminar, while the Philippine Center for Print Excellence Foundation (PCPEF) will conduct a learning session about ‘Green & Sustainable Printing.’

This hybrid event is organized by Messe Dusseldorf Asia Pte Ltd and Global-Link MP. The former is a 20-year-old regional trade fair group, while the latter is a Philippine-based events and marketing agency under the umbrella of Singapore’s MP International Pte Ltd (also a part of the Pico Group, an award-winning events and brand activation agency with foothold at 41 cities worldwide).

PackPrintPlas Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition is also coinciding with the 2nd Hybrid National Convention of the Pambansang Samahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM). With this year’s theme ‘Spearheading Organizational Transformation Towards Members’ Engagement and Advancement,’ this side-event is set to gather mechanical engineers and Mechanical Engineering students from across the country.

For interested visitors, register for FREE at event.packprintplasphilippines.com.

