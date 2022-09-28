Nominations are ongoing for the country’s top award for the most outstanding CFO

It’s another year of celebrating the country’s most outstanding game-changing financial steward as the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award returns for its 16th year in November.

Nominations are now open for the 2022 edition of the Philippines’ longest-running and most prestigious award that fetes chief financial officers. The ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award is presented through a permanent partnership between Dutch financial giant ING Bank N.V. and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), the country’s premier organization for finance and business professionals. The Award was launched in 2006 to recognize the country’s top chief officers and inspire the next generation of Philippine financial leaders.

The 2022 ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award will recognize the best “game-changing” finance chief for the third straight year.

First of the series was the 2020 search, which focused on the game-changer who guided the transition between the old and new normal. Last year was about the game-changer directing the new order. This year, the search will honor the game-changer who continues to lead and evolve with the ever-changing times.

The search is open to CFOs of any company operating in the Philippines, whether local or foreign-owned, and privately held or publicly listed. The search uses clearly defined qualitative and quantitative criteria designed by FINEX Foundation, together with the Ateneo Graduate School of Business.

The selection process gives equal weight to the CFO’s performance in various roles as the company’s strategist, catalyst, steward, and operator. The search involves a stringent endorsement and nomination process, as well as a rigorous set of panel interviews to determine the new awardee.

The inaugural ING-FINEX CFO of the Year trophy went to Delfin Gonzalez Jr. of Globe Telecom, Inc. in 2007. The awardees in the succeeding years were Manila Water Company, Inc.’s Sherisa Nuesa, SM Investments Corporation’s Jose Sio, Jollibee Foods Corporation’s Ysmael Baysa, Ayala Land, Inc.’s Jaime Ysmael, SM Prime Holdings, Inc.’s Jeffrey Lim, GMA Network, Inc.’s Felipe Yalong, Shell Philippines Exploration, B.V.’s Jose Jerome Pascual III, Manila Water Company, Inc.’s Luis Juan Oreta, Philex Mining Corporation’s Danny Yu, Ayala Corporation’s Jose Teodoro Limcaoco, San Miguel Corporation’s Ferdinand Constantino, and Ayala Land, Inc.’s Augusto D. Bengzon. Meanwhile, the past two winners of the award that revered game-changing CFOs happen to be women: Mylene Kasiban of Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. and Anabelle Lim-Chua of PLDT Inc.

For more information about the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award and the nomination process, visit www.ingfinexcfooftheyear.com, or contact mbvinluan@finex.org.ph or 0917-312- 3044.

