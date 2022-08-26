Amidst the skyrocketing fuel prices of 2022, a gas station opens today along EDSA, Quezon Avenue, selling fuel at 1988 prices.

To celebrate the premiere of the new Korean Netflix film “Seoul Vibe”—whose tagline is “Drive back to 1988”—Netflix unveils the Seoul Vibe Gas Station, allowing pre-booked motorists to purchase gasoline at Php 7 per liter, the price in 1988.

“Seoul Vibe” is a Korean blockbuster action film, whose story revolves around a team of ragtag drivers and mechanics deployed to go undercover and dismantle a massive money-laundering ring. It stars Yoo Ah-in from “Hellbound” and Ko Kyung-pyo from “Reply 1988.” It is set during the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

The station’s opening was inspired by Filipinos’ nostalgia on social media for the time when fuel was more affordable.

In order to avail of the price-off, drivers needed to visit www.SeoulVibe1988.ph where they booked a slot to gas up at the station. Fueling is strictly by appointment and vehicles without a reservation will not be allowed in the station.

The offer is available on Aug. 26, 2022 only. Each vehicle can gas up to 40 liters.

The Netflix Seoul Vibe Gas Station’s fuel is provided by SEAOIL.

Drive back to 1988. Watch “Seoul Vibe,” streaming starting August 26, 2022 (Friday), only on Netflix.

