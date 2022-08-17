The International Association of Business Communicators Philippines (IABC PH) will once again honor and celebrate the best of the campaigns, programs and tools promoted in the Philippine communications industry from January 2020 up to July 2021 at the 19th Philippine Quill and 9th Student Quill Awards, the country’s most prestigious awards program in the field of business communication.

The Quills is a communication Olympiad highlighting the gold standard in communication for professionals as well as students. The IABC Philippines has been running the Quills for almost two decades, promoting a spirit of friendly competition as well as unity amongst Philippine communications practitioners in pursuit of a common goal — communications excellence.

Each entry is evaluated using IABC’s highest global standards. The industry sees the Quill as a seal of approval, recognizing the use of excellent communication to achieve business goals and to make a difference in society.

The 19th edition of Philippine Quill Awards and the 9th Philippine Student Quill Awards will carry the theme “Move: Stronger Together”, highlighting the power of communications in shaping the future. With recent challenges, IABC encourages communicators to use their voice and platforms to navigate and move through the next normal bigger and better – setting the direction and inspiring people towards action and positive change.

The awards night for both Philippine Quill Awards and Philippine Student Quill Awards will be happening virtually this August 18 via KTX.PH platform.

“I feel very honored to witness our communications professionals and students thrive during a very difficult period. In this second year of the virtual Quills, we shall once again come together to inspire and encourage each other to look towards a future made better by evolving communications, “said IABC Philippines President and Football for Humanity Co-Founder Belle Tiongco.

“Our peers from the communication industry have shown how resiliency through impactful campaigns can foster a positive influence and change to each one of us. Excited to finally celebrate their work at this year’s Quills,” said Abigail Ho-Torres, IABC PH’s Chair of the Philippine Quill Awards and Assistant Vice-President — Head of Advocacy and Marketing Department of Maynilad Water Services.

The 19th Philippine Quill Awards and 9th Philippine Student Quill Awards is supported by KTX.PH as the event’s virtual platform partner. Adobo Magazine, BusinessWorld and Manila Standard served as media partners.

E-tickets for this year’s Philippine Quill Awards and Philippine Student Quill Awards are now available and can be booked in the following link: https://forms.gle/grKnGfqtj5HLVcXt6.

To know more about IABC Philippines and the 19th Quill Awards, please visit https://www.facebook.com/iabcph or e-mail iabcphilippinesat30@gmail.com.

About IABC Philippines

IABC Philippines is the first IABC country chapter in Asia. It is an association of top business, industrial and organizational communicators and professionals that supports the highest professional standards and practice of exceptional quality and innovation in organization and business communication. It advocates for continued professional growth, learning, and communication excellence, linking Filipino practitioners with colleagues and best practices worldwide. Its two major communication excellence industry awards are the Philippine Quill and the Philippine CEO EXCEL Awards. IABC is a member of the Global Alliance of Public Relations and Communication Management.

