Planning for Canada – Planifier pour le Canada (PfC) is pleased to announce the resumption of its ‘In-person Group Orientation (GO) sessions’ starting July 4th, 2022 in Makati City. PfC’s pre-arrival services are free and are available to all economic class immigrants already selected by the Government of Canada (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada), including their spouse and adult dependents, as well family class immigrants.

To register for our free pre-arrival services, visit https://2register.planningforcanada.ca/register/

In 2020, in response to the pandemic, all sessions were offered online. Starting July 4th 2022, our GO sessions will be available both in-person and online.

Planning for Canada helps immigrants who have been already selected by the Government of Canada prepare for the move, settlement, and employment in Canada through a three-step program:

Step 1: A Group Orientation (GO) session , provides key information on living and working in Canada;

Step 2: A Personalized Planning Session (PPS) to discuss main settlement and employment needs and assets. By the end of the PPS session, immigrants will have a personalized Action Plan based on the province of destination and intended occupation;

Step 3: Connections to our in-Canada advisors who will provide tailored pre-arrival settlement and career support based on the specific destination and occupation.

The live, interactive, and personalized services provide relevant and up-to-date information for Filipino immigrants to better prepare for life and work in Canada.

If you already have a permanent resident visa, Planning for Canada is here to help you and your family prepare for your move to Canada months or weeks before you leave the Philippines. Register with us today!

For more information on PfC, visit www.planningforcanada.ca or email us at philippines-info@planningforcanada.ca.

