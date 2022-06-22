That one beautiful Awra Day: Binibining Pilipinas at the Silka Cosmetique Asia Corp. plant

It happened because of their kindred purpose.

For decades, Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. has been at the forefront of discovering and nurturing accomplished, beautiful Filipinas for the national and world stage of beauty pageants. Cosmetique Asia Corp., makers of SILKA, the country’s no. 1 beauty soap has been empowering countless women and their families for more than twenty years, instilling in them their naturally fair and beautiful skin, giving them the confidence to step out into the world, with their very own AWRA enabling them to shine through.

A partnership between the two is now in its second year and it can only be described as a perfect match. In fact, another milestone was reached in their shared history, as on May 24, 2022, on a bright Tuesday morning, Cosmetique Asia Corp. and SILKA hosted the Binibining Pilipinas candidates in a tour of its world-class manufacturing plant. Dubbed as the “AWRA DAY WITH THE QUEENS,” 39 beautiful candidates discovered how the no. 1 beauty soap in the country, SILKA, is produced, packed and eventually finds its way to homes all over the country, even as they indulged in some fun activities that brought out their competitive streaks.

The 39 Queens arrived at the Plaridel, Bulacan plant of Cosmetique Asia Corp. early in the morning. They were promptly awed by the plant fully equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and peopled by executives and personnel. They basked in the warm welcome of employees in the soap and lotion production lines who were only too happy to share their day with the Queens.

Speeches from key people behind SILKA were ahead on the agenda. First, Senior Brand Manager Eunice Apple De Belen articulated that the partnership of the brand with Binibining Pilipinas is all about providing young women the reinforcement to inspire, and to impact society. A great follow-up was Engr. Sherwin Vaflor, the plant’s Manufacturing Director, who reiterated that it is but proper that the 39 beauties from around the Philippines, get up close and personal with the plant where the #1 beauty soap of the county is being manufactured. The pillars of Cosmetique Asia Corp. themselves graced the event, Ms. Juanita Co, Chief Finance Officer; and Ms. Jane Co, VP for Finance and Purchasing, who even gamely joined all the queens for a photo op.

With a fully packed schedule, the plant visit had the 39 Queens dressed out of their high heels and into lab coats, hair nets, and shoe covers to prepare them to experience the SILKA manufacturing process. Volunteer Queens were able to pack, cap, and box SILKA lotions and soaps. Helpful plant employees mentored them, showing them the science and the art of how the packaging is completed, while they shared production know-how on the different machines in the packaging line.

All the Awra Queens were immersed with the manufacturing process, but they had time to soak up some fun, too! As they changed back into their Awra clothes, they took on the first game — “Ready, Set, Awra” — and the one who imitated the Awra poses best, won. With everyone prepped up for the second game, “SILKA Stack-O,” towers of SILKA soap boxes, lotions, and PR kits rose before the eyes of the audience, clinching for their builders the winning titles.

All the Queens who participated received 1 bayong filled with SILKA products along with bragging rights of having won over their fellow candidates.

Everybody went home a winner that day: to nicely cap a day of beauty and Awra, each queen was gifted a loot bag of SILKA products, packed in 1 PR Kit and 1 Eco Bag filled to the brim. Top of the list of goodies is of course, the no. 1 beauty soap in the Philippines, Silka Soap with whitening efficacy and VitaRich actives, together with the ever-essential Silka Body Lotion with papaya enzyme, Nutriblend complex, Vita-Absorb technology and SPF6. To complete their Awra beauty regimens, the Queens’ loot bags also came with the more high-end, first-class Silka Premium Whitening Lotion with SPF30 plus UVB & UVA that whitens as early as 7 days! The queens gushed over the new Silka Foaming Wash that will leave their skin smooth, bright and clean, as it removes bacteria, oil, makeup, and pollutants. More so, they excitedly discovered more of the best of SILKA with the super-specialized Silka Facial Cleanser — with variants Papaya for classic whitening, Green Papaya for intense whitening, Avocado for moisturizing, Calamansi for energizing, and Clear for pore minimizing.

The AWRA queens are now closer to their dreams. As every day is a new day, they were sent off with all the beauty and confidence that can be theirs with SILKA.

As the official skincare partner of Binibining Pilipinas, come coronation night, one deserving candidate will be awarded the title Binibining Silka 2022 and will become the next face of the Silka brand! One who embodies and exudes the Silka brand of beauty, a true queen inside and out, the one who inspires and radiates “Bagong Araw, Bagong Awra” will be crowned Binibining Silka 2022. She will receive not only the title and recognition, but also P75,000 in cash and P25,000 worth of Silka products!

Coronation night is fast approaching and that will be the day: Bagong Araw, Bagong Awra for the Queens of Binibining Pilipinas and SILKA!

