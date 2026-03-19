There was a time when any mention of Tiger Woods and Augusta National came with a presumption, not a question. He would be at the premier venue in golf, contend, and, more often than not, bend the Masters to his will. These days, however, the conversation has shifted significantly. It’s no longer about the probability of winning; it’s about the mere possibility of teeing up. And the difference is not physical, but existential.

The run-up to the sport’s premier tournament has been marked by an all-too-familiar ambiguity. Woods has not ruled himself out, of course; he rarely does. Then again, neither has he offered anything resembling certainty. By his own admission, the state of his health remains uncertain, with “good days” and “bad days” defined by a body that has endured one surgery too many.

And yet the conversation persists, fueled in part by the smallest of signals. A private jet sighting in Augusta. A brief public appearance. A noncommittal answer that is, in its own way, revealing. Woods has always understood the theater of anticipation; he need not promise anything to command attention. That he continues to say “no” when asked if the Masters is off the table is in and of itself a declaration of intent.

Complicating matters further is the widening gap between presence and participation. Woods is expected to be at Augusta regardless: There are ceremonial duties, a Champions Dinner, even a course design project tied to his name. In other words, he remains central to the Masters without necessarily competing in it. His is a subtle but significant evolution: from slayer to steward, from champion to custodian of the game’s traditions.

Meanwhile, the competitive reality becomes harder to ignore. Woods has not played a full event since 2024, what with his body held together by medical interventions providing more of relief and less of recovery. Even his recent role in the TMRW Golf League, largely symbolic, underscores the shift. He remains involved, continues to be influential, but is increasingly at a remove from the prowess that once elevated him.

There is, to be sure, a reckoning. The Masters has long been the stage for Woods’ most enduring performances, bookended by his arrival in 1997 and his improbable return to the top in 2019. But history, no matter how luminous, does not negotiate with time. What remains is the tension between desire and capacity, between the will to compete and the body’s reluctant reply. And so the question lingers, unresolvable until the moment arrives: not whether he will play, but whether he still can.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.