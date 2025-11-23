Games on Monday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

11 a.m. – Farm Fresh vs Akari

1:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Petro Gazz

4 p.m. – ZUS vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Cignal

EIGHT TEAMS, headed by championship-tested PLDT, Creamline and Petro Gazz, battle it out for a shot at glory in Monday’s knockout quarterfinals of the PVL Reinforced Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The PLDT High Speed Hitters hope to stay on course for a crack at a third title to the PVL on Tour and Invitational championships they had already won early this year as they face the Cignal Super Spikers, their sibling rivals, in the main offering of a heavy four-game bill at 6:30 p.m.

It will be an intriguing showdown between two Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchises with one hoping to build a dynasty and the other eyeing its breakthrough crown.

The Creamline Cool Smashers, winners of 10 league titles, face off with the Petro Gazz Angels, who own three crowns including two in this same conference, in another marquee matchup at 1:30 p.m.

Also eyeing spots in the semis are Farm Fresh and ZUS Coffee, which will try to extend their fairy tale run after finishing first and second, respectively, with identical 7-1 cards in the elims.

The Foxies battle the Akari Chargers at 11 a.m. while the Thunderbelles tackle Capital1 at 4 p.m. with the victory ensuring both fledgling clubs their best finish since joining the league a few years back. — Joey Villar