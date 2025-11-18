To argue that the Mavericks find themselves in a precarious situation would be to understate the obvious. True, they finally got around to firing Nico Harrison, the reviled architect of the forced departure of erstwhile foundational piece Luka Doncic. On the other hand, the move has no significance outside of arresting the continued erosion of their brand. They have serious roster issues, and are once again compelled to choose between competing now or planning for the future, and suffering the consequences regardless of their decision.

There is little to rejoice in the lay of the barren land. Anthony Davis may be a proven star, but he’s hurt, again, and slated for a rich extension. Were he to meet his potential at 32, he would still move the needle. Unfortunately, his well-documented injury history makes him a big question mark. What is his long-term value? Does he even merit the $275-million contract extension he is eligible to sign in August? At four years, the new deal nets him a whopping $75 million in 2030, by which time he will be an old 37.

This, then, brings the Mavericks to their first option. If they trade Davis, what gains can they reasonable expect? Only a fool would think they’re due to get a dollar-for-dollar return. Still moving him signals a commitment to a full-blown reset that figures to bring in more youth and flexibility. The benefits are obvious, but only after a likely downturn. The step backward consolidates their belief in Cooper Flagg, the top overall pick in the 2025 draft, by clearing the decks and assembling a better supporting cast moving forward.

On paper, the second option makes sense. The Mavericks would essentially be doubling down on the reasoning behind Davis’ arrival early this year. Assuming he comes back healthy and is joined by seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving following a long convalescence from an anterior cruciate ligament tear, contention cannot but be far behind. Unfortunately, the premise requires a leap of faith. Can they truly make a deep run for the hardware when their biggest weapons are brittle at best?

It bears noting that the Mavericks are big taxpayers and thus constrained from making significant lineup changes.

And with no shot at sustainability, they are left to consider gambling for success in the short term or preaching prudence for the long haul. At this point, the choice is clear.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.