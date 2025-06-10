Games on Wednesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. – NLEX vs NorthPort

7:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Converge

AFTER its frustrating early exit and failed defense of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, San Miguel Beermen’s (SMB) redemption drive in the Philippine Cup is running smoothly.

The Beermen (7-2) have met their initial goal — advancing to the playoffs — and with a couple of eliminations games still, they’re in striking position for the next immediate one — the coveted Top 4 seeding and win-once advantage in the quarterfinals.

Currently running second behind pacesetter and twice-to-beat-assured NLEX (8-2), the Beermen, who are riding a four-game streak, can even wrest the No. 1 seeding when the eliminations are over.

But first things first, the charges of coach Leo Austria must claim the sought-for quarters bonus by notching their eighth victory on Wednesday against Converge (6-4) at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The 7:30 p.m. duel also offers a giant-sized subplot featuring SMB’s eight-time MVP June Mar Fajardo against the FiberXers’ young twin towers of Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar.

The stakes are high as well for the fifth-running FiberXers, who are bent on getting a 7-4 closing card while hoping for the best in the chase for the three remaining playoffs incentives. Aside from Converge and SMB, third-running Ginebra (7-3), No. 4 Magnolia (7-3), No. 6 TNT (6-4), No. 7 Rain or Shine (6-5) and by a long shot No. 8 Meralco (6-5) are gunning for the playoffs’ perks.

Meanwhile, the Road Warriors look to reach nine wins and carry a three-game run heading to the playoffs as they collide with skidding NorthPort 1-8 in the 5 p.m. curtain raiser.

“The main goal is to get better every day. You still have to remain sharp, despite being in the quarterfinals, (with) twice-to-beat (edge),” said NLEX coach Jong Uichico, whose wards are back in the Last-8 after missing it last conference. — Olmin Leyba