Considering how the Thunder have made relatively short work of the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, it’s clear they are no longer simply promising. They have arrived, and in dominant fashion. If nothing else, their commanding playoff run underscores their status as National Basketball Association favorites. Never mind that their ascent to the top of the league is as much shocking as inevitable — a development borne of savvy roster construction, intrepid youth, and a surfeit of intangibles.

In the face of the Thunder’s capacity to take the measure of the acknowledged elite, it’s hard to imagine they were once in full rebuild mode. All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George were shipped out. Veteran Chris Paul was a veritable transient. Meanwhile, general manager Sam Presti stockpiled draft picks in complete commitment of his plan to progress from within. And throughout, the basketball world wondered: How long would it take for them to be relevant anew?

Apparently, not long at all. And, needless to say, the Thunder’s competitiveness is headlined by newly minted Most Valuable Player awardee Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who bears a smooth style that belies its extreme effectiveness. He has been electric in the postseason, and especially against the Timberwolves. For all the criticism on his predilection as a so-called foul merchant, there can be no discounting the lethal manner in which he has sliced through the opposition to produce points by himself or for those around him. At the same time, he has proven leech-like in his commitment to prevent his assignments from doing the same.

Once skeptical, conventional wisdom now acknowledges the singular balance of the Thunder. From Chet Holmgren to Jalen Williams to Isaiah Hartenstein to Lu Dort, the impression created is that of a group much, much greater than the sum of its parts — in large measure thanks to head coach Mark Daigneault’s creativity and aptitude to squeeze the most out of his charges.

The Thunder have time to rejoice, especially if the East Finals is extended, but they know their biggest test is before them: No matter who winds up going against them, though, they know they will do battle from a superior vantage point. They have the decided advantage, whether against the Pacers or the Knicks. They play unselfishly. They know their roles. And most importantly, they believe.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.