The Nuggets may have extended the series to seven games, but, in the end, it was clear to all and sundry that the Thunder were simply better. Even reigning Most Valuable Player awardee Nikola Jokic had to concede in the aftermath that the blue, yellow, and red played from a position of weakness; they were compelled to show no small measure of resolve simply to force a winner-take-all affair against the competition, who just so happened to have the presumptive recipient of the Michael Jordan Trophy in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Certainly, an argument can be made that the Nuggets stayed competitive in the Western Conference Semifinals because of Jokic’s singular brilliance. And were he more rested, he may well have overcome severe handicaps, among them the uneven roster of the 2023 champions and significant injuries to fellow starters Michael Porter Jr. and, in Game Seven, Aaron Gordon. Unfortunately, the need for him to expend considerable energy to move past the Clippers in the first round, which also went the distance, slowed him enough to the point where he looked, well, mortal versus the Thunder.

The numbers tell the tale. Jokic’s offensive norms in the West Semis — while still no laughing matter at 28.4 points and 5.9 assists — signified a downgrade from those in the regular season. That he totaled a mere 41 dimes was a shocker in and of itself; that he did so alongside 31 turnovers underscored his relative lack of effectiveness. Every time he touched the ball, he faced multiple defenders that pushed him out of his comfort zone and had him making uncharacteristically poor decisions under pressure. It didn’t help, of course, that his usual release valves either ailed or underperformed.

Little wonder, then, that Jokic was both resigned and wistful in his post-mortem. And in his acceptance of the reality that the Nuggets were ultimately overmatched, he pointed to a critical feature of success in the modern era: major contributions from the bench. “We definitely need to figure out a way to get more depth,” he said. “It seems like the teams that have longer rotations, the longer benches, are the ones winning.“ And given his exertions amid the lack of help, it was not a surprise to see him gassed by the second half of Game Seven; he could do no better than post three points on one field goal attempt en route to being eliminated from the playoffs.

How the Nuggets front office can maneuver through complicated collective bargaining agreement restrictions to provide Jokic with the right supporting cast remains to be seen. He may be signed on until 2028, but they would do well to maximize his peak years via astute personnel moves. Else, they will see even more disappointment lining his campaigns for the foreseeable future.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.