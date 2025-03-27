LeBron James has always enunciated what’s on his mind. He does not shy away from controversial takes on a given topic in which his opinion is asked. It’s why members of the media deem him an outstanding interview subject. Needless to say, his celebrity status makes him a magnet for scribes. Still, his candor is the primary reason he is able to hog headlines. He drives discussions because he knows how to use his platform to amplify his beliefs, and he couldn’t care less if he generates criticism as a result.

James is, of course, no stranger to scrutiny. Long before he was drafted first overall by the Cavaliers in the 2003 National Basketball Association draft, he already had countless eyeballs watching his every move. And though his sentiments occasionally get the better of him following intense public admonishment, he has learned to build a wall around himself and effectively drown out the noise with unshakable self-assurance. He will call out detractors once in a while to make a point, but he knows his body of work best does the talking for him.

On Thursday, James once again courted reproach for his argument that two-time Most Valuable Player awardee Giannis Antetokounmpo “would have 250 points in a game in the ’70s.” He was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, and he wanted to make the point that today’s stars would not have any problem competing in the so-called “good old days” when referees allowed more physical contact. There was obviously no need for him to clarify his use of hyperbole. Yet, as exaggerated as his statement was, not a few quarters saw fit to berate him for it.

James invariably cuts a polarizing figure, so the reaction to his declaration was far from unexpected. In any case, he succeeded in getting his ideas across. Once again, he got all and sundry to talk about the NBA. It’s always his ultimate objective, and if he catches stray bullets en route, then so be it. Perhaps he would have done well to avoid comparing eras; it is, after all, an unwinnable exchange. Then again, he wouldn’t be true to his predilections if he took the safe route. And given the gravity of his accomplishments, who’s to say he’s wrong?

POSTSCRIPT: The NBA has named Daily Fantasy as its official daily fantasy partner in the Philippines. Daily fantasy sports have participants navigating virtual teams based on players’ performance in actual competition.

Under the multiyear accord, Daily Fantasy will be utilizing official NBA data to offer in-depth statistical insights and interactive content for users. Daily Fantasy content will be carried by the league in its local digital platforms.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.