OLYMPIAN pole-vaulter EJ Obiena vowed to bounce back strong after being pushed back by a recurring back injury most of the year.

He wasn’t about to renege on it.

Back in full strength, the Asian champion and record-holder captured a silver medal in the International Jump Meeting Cottbus 2025 in Germany that jumpstarted his indoor campaign.

The Southeast Asian Games champion needed a 5.65-meter (m) clearance to book the silver and finish behind eventual winner, American Sam Kendricks, who copped the gold following a 5.75 m.

After breezing through 5.4 m, 5.55 m and 5.65 m with an attempt at each, Mr. Obiena passed 5.7 m and went straight for 5.75 m for a shot at the gold.

He failed in three tries though.

Mr. Obiena actually had the same 5.65 m clearances as German Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and Belgian Ben Broeders but took the silver via countback.

Mr. Baehre snared the bronze.

It was a solid start for Mr. Obiena, who is hoping to regain his place back at No. 2 in the world after sputtering to No. 4 late last year. — Joey Villar