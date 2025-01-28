STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS (SGA) staved off strong resistance from Beirut First in the battle between top squads with a 95-88 win to stay unbeaten in the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship on Tuesday at the Al Nasr Club.

The Philippine quintet built a 21-point advantage in the payoff period but needed one last stand to repel any comeback left from the Lebanese ball club for a 3-0 slate in Group A.

SGA could shoot for a group sweep against Amman United on Wednesday for a sure seat in the next round.

Making it happen was former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who ran roughshod with a 26-point, 12-rebound outing in only 31 minutes of play.

The 6-foot-10 Mr. Cousins, also a veteran USA national team campaigner as part of the 2016 Rio Olympics gold-medal winning squad, shot eight-of-16 from the field and two assists, two steals and a block.

Gilas Pilipinas naturalized Ange Kouame and Dave Ildefonso contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the wards of coach Charles Tiu in a serious redemption tour after a runner-up finish last year.

SGA pulled away in the second period with a 34-point eruption to erect a 49-34 lead at halftime and was still in full control in the second half, including a massive 75-54 gap early in the payoff period after a booming trey by Mikey Williams.

Beirut, however, would mount a 17-3 uprising capped by Mohamad Ali Haidar’s bucket to strike to within 71-78 in the final three minutes before SGA’s strong finishing kick.

Mr. Williams and Malachi Richardson threw in eight and seven, respectively, as Chris McCullough had six points this time around after leading SGA in its first two wins.

Mr. McCullough, the former PBA champion import with San Miguel, dropped 28 points in SGA’s 99-91 win over the United Arab Emirates national team before scoring 31 in the team’s 99-87 win against Al Nasr.

Lebanon national team veterans Sergio El Darwich and Mohamad Ali Haidar had 26 and 18 points, respectively, for Beirut that fell to second place in Group A with a 2-1 slate. — John Bryan Ulanday