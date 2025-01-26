STRONG Group Athletics (SGA) raced to a 2-0 start while Zamboanga Valientes stumbled in its debut in the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship over the weekend at the Al Nasr Club.

SGA, led by Chris McCullough once again, drubbed host team Al Nasr, 99-87, to claim a solo lead in Group A as the Valientes bowed to Sharjah SC, also from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a 97-82 defeat.

The former PBA champion import Mr. McCullough tallied 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block in only 30 minutes of play to follow up his 28-point game in the UAE’s 99-91 debut win over the UAE national team.

Local aces Mikey Williams and Dave Ildefonso added 16 and 13 points, respectively, to back him up this time around after the solid coverage of American imports DeMarcus Cousins and Malachi Richardson in the first game.

Mr. Cousins, the former NBA All-Star, and Mr. Richardson, had 24 and 21 points, respectively, against the UAE. This time, they had eight each against Al Nasr.

Jason Brickman and Rhenz Abando chipped in seven points apiece as SGA ran away in the middle quarters to lead by as many as 27 points for the win.

Harat Mohammed (34) and Marvelle Haris (30) paced Al Nasr, which dropped to 0-2 after a 99-81 loss to Lebanon’s Beirut First.

Meanwhile, Sam Deguara had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Zamboanga wasted an early 15-point lead against Sharjah SC for a flat opening campaign in Group B.

Mike Tolomioa (14), Adonis Thomas (13), Forthsky Padrigao (13) and Prince Caperal (11) also contributed in a losing effort for the second Philippine contingent.

Nicholas West (30) and Dequan Jones (29) led the way for Sharjah SC, which avenged its 86-79 loss to Lebanon’s Sagesse for a 1-1 slate. — John Bryan Ulanday