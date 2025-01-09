Not a few eyebrows were raised when Heat President Pat Riley took erstwhile foundational piece Jimmy Butler to task for speaking out of turn during the 2024 National Basketball Association Playoffs. With the six-time All-Star sidelined due to a right knee sprain, the black and red found themselves eliminated by the Celtics in the first round. Yet, even as he convalesced, he took pains to note that both the victors and the Knicks would not have had a chance against them were he in the pink of health. “If you’re not on the court…, you should keep your mouth shut in your criticism of those teams,” the executive argued in response.

It’s anybody’s guess as to why Riley saw fit to air his grievances, and in the manner it was done. Clearly, however, he believed putting Butler on notice was worth the risk of triggering a Streisand effect. The latter was keen on getting an extension heading into the final year of a contract that would pay $48.8 million, and the head honcho did not seem to think his best player merits supermax figures while approaching the late thirties. Under the circumstances, a public castigation served to put the veteran in place.

To be fair, Butler did keep quiet in the aftermath even as he sought to let his playing do all the talking. At the same time, the Heat consciously began to implement sets that relied less on him and more on their twenty-something stalwarts Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. He strove to underscore his value, but effectively became hampered by a dwindling usage rate. As decent as his numbers remained, they paled in comparison to his usual norms. It didn’t help that he became injured anew, and, tellingly, posted anemic stat lines in his return. He then said he wanted to “get my joy back,” but “probably not” in Miami.

Riley’s reaction was as swift as it was shocking. Butler was meted a seven-game suspension for “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team,” after which the Heat formally acknowledged their willingness to entertain offers for him. Never mind that, just the week before, the franchise declared him to be untouchable. The point of no return was reached, and there would be no averting a breakup, similar to the cases of other notables in Biscayne Boulevard annals — Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, and Alonzo Mourning included.

Considering Butler’s penchant for burning bridges once he sets his mind to leaving, Riley may well be justified in staying ahead of the curve. The fact that the Heat are floundering makes the ensuing transition more palatable. There’s just one problem, however: There is hardly any market for him. At this point, the future remains murky even as a parting of ways has become inevitable.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, oprerations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.