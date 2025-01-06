THE Philippines’ Rianne Malixi faded in the final push to yield the Australian Master of the Amateurs crown and settle for third on Monday in Victoria, Australia.

Ms. Malixi turned in a closing one-over 74 card marred by a bogey-double bogey stumble on the 12th and 13th holes to finish at 289 behind winner Hyojin Yang of Korea (286) and Ella Scaysbrook of Australia (288).

Just like last year, the 17-year-old Pinay mounted a spirited attempt to wipe out a four-shot deficit in the last round at the Southern Golf Club. But it didn’t work out as planned in this failed title-retention.

Ms. Malixi managed to catch up with Ms. Scaysbrook at the lead after gunning down back-to-back birdies on Nos. 10 and 11.

But the world No. 3 amateur could not sustain the charge and even lost three strokes in the next two holes, virtually leaving Ms. Yang and Ms. Scaysbrook in a dispute for the top plum.

Ms. Yang birdied the 10th and 11th then parred the remaining holes to submit an even 73 and finish at six-under for the tournament.

Ms. Scaysbrook shot sub-par scores on Nos. 10 and 16 but bogeys on 13, 14 and 17 doomed her bid as her 77 for the day was only good for a four-under aggregate, two short of Ms. Yang’s winning tally. — Olmin Leyba