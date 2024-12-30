VIETNAM punched its ticket to the finals of the Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup and stands in the Philippines’ way should the Pinoy footballers take care of business against holder Thailand late Monday.

The Vietnamese beat Singapore in the second leg of their semifinal duel at the Viet Trio Stadium Sunday night, 3-1, to win the two-game tie with a goal aggregate of 5-1.

Nguyen Xuan Son, who sealed Vietnam’s 2-0 away victory in Leg 1, opened scoring from the spot in the first minute of first-half stoppage time then doubled the lead with a 63rd minute strike.

Kyoga Nakamura pulled one back for the Lions in the 74th before Nguyen Tien Linh iced it with an injury-time penalty.

The Golden Star Warriors, champions in 2008 and 2018 and runner-up in 2022, now await the outcome of the match between the Philippines, whom they played to a 1-1 draw in Manila in Group B, and the War Elephants.

The Philippines took a 2-1 lead against the three-peat-seeking Thais after an unforgettable result in Leg 1 last Friday in Manila.

They sought to complete their takedown of the seven-time titlists with a draw or a win in the crunch match in Bangkok.

Vietnam is set to host the first leg of the championship on Jan. 2 in Viet Tri City before the two-leg series swings to its opponent’s turf three nights later. — Olmin Leyba