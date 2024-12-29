FILIPINO student-athletes from the National Academy of Sports (NAS) achieved remarkable success at the 2024 US Open Table Tennis Championships in Las Vegas, with Grade 7 Khevine Khieth Cruz from Tondo, Manila, and Grade 8 Liam Zion Cabalu from Quezon clinching gold in the Under-13 Boys Doubles event.

The 2024 US Open Table Tennis Championships, which saw over 1,500 athletes from 42 states and 19 countries, also featured strong performances from other NAS student-athletes. Ghianne Cordova (Grade 10, from Bacolod City) and Angel Nueva (Grade 10, from Gamay, Northern Samar) reached the quarterfinals in U17 Girls Doubles, while Alexa Gan (Grade 7, from Pasig City) and Maria Angelli Cruz (Grade 8, from Pulilan, Bulacan) advanced to the Top 16 in U15 Girls Doubles.

“These victories showcase the world-class talent and training at NAS with the guidance and mentorship of their coaches. Our athletes competed against the best and proved they can level up on the international stage,” said NAS Executive Director Josephine Joy B. Reyes.

The National Academy of Sports was established through Republic Act 11470, principally authored and co-sponsored by Senator Pia Cayetano. It aims to develop future world-class Filipino athletes by providing them quality and enhanced secondary education programs, integrated with a special curriculum on sports.

Former student-athlete and national athlete Senator Pia Cayetano said, “This is my vision: to create an environment where young athletes are nurtured. This is an amazing achievement by NAS, particularly because it marks their first participation in the said international sports tournament.”