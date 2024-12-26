It was his first “Manila Clasico” experience — on Christmas Day with 12,198 in attendance at the Big Dome and against the team of his legendary uncle, Magnolia assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos, at that.

And so Barangay Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos made sure to really make it count.

The rookie guard fired 17 of his 20 points in the second half, dropping four booming triples that sparked the Gin Kings’ turnaround from 22 markers down en route to a pulsating 95-92 win.

“It’s Christmas and everybody wants to go home a winner, even Tito (Johnny A),” said the young Abarrientos, who capped his brilliant night with the assist that led to Scottie Thompson’s game-winning trey at the buzzer.

“Christmas Clasico, this is special for the Ginebra team, especially for me. This is my first time playing sa ‘Clasico’ and then with my uncle (on the other side) so (it’s) very special for me,” he added.

The third overall pick in the Season 49 rookie draft said his uncle, one of the greatest players in the PBA with 12 championships, including a grand slam in 1996, one MVP and two Finals MVP plums, has been his major influence.

Prior to Wednesday’s rivalry game, the Ginebra ace said he and coach Johnny had a good talk about family, life and yes, basketball.

“Tito is always there to support me, he’s like father figure to me. So I cherish every moment growing up with my Tito. He always guides me and I’m very thankful that he’s always there for me.”

The “Flying A” even attended the draft proceedings last July and represented his nephew, who was then playing in Korea, when his name was called by Ginebra mentor Tim Cone.

With the Dec. 25 game on the line, Mr. Cone entrusted Mr. Abarrientos with the main role in the final offensive.

“It was designed for RJ to make the decision. We wanted to get the ball into RJ’s hand and then put him in a pick-and-roll situation with Justin (Brownlee).

“We wanted to flare Justin out and we were spreading everybody out and we were hoping that RJ would get some penetration into the paint, either throw back to Justin or find somebody open and RJ delivered with a great pass to Scottie,” said Mr. Cone.

The epic come-from-behind victory washed away the bitterness of the 117-94 beating the Hotshots handed the crowd darlings in their last Christmas Day encounter three years ago.

“Winning like that on a day like Christmas made it extra special,” said Mr. Brownlee. “A couple Christmases ago we got beat by 20 plus points by the same team so I’m happy for the guys and the fans.” — Olmin Leyba