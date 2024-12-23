THAILAND stands in the way but gritty Philippines doesn’t shiver at the thought of dealing with its multi-titled rival in its quest for a maiden trip to the Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup finals.

After posting a fighting 1-1 draw with Vietnam and semifinal-clinching 1-0 verdict over Indonesia in pool play, Filipinos feel they could give the defending champion Thais a run for their money in their two-legged semis duel.

“We’re not afraid of anybody anymore,” said midfielder Alex Monis.

“Thailand’s a great team and we got a lot of respect for them. But we showed that we can perform against Vietnam and Indonesia who are very good sides so we’re going into this match confident that we can compete.”

The semis duel, which rolls on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila and culminates on Monday at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, features the winningest team against one of the latecomers to the fray.

Thailand has won the biennial meet a total of seven times, including four in the last five editions. The Philippines burst into contention 14 years ago with the famous “Miracle of Hanoi” feat. After that breakthrough semis stint in 2010, the Filipinos qualified for the semis three more times (2012, 2014 and 2018) but failed to get past the group stage in the last two editions (2020 and 2022).

Records show the Philippines has not defeated Thailand since 1971 and 1972 when it won their first three matchups. A scoreless draw in the first leg of the 2014 Asean Championship semis and a 1-1 tie in the 2018 group stage, both at home, were the country’s best results versus 19 losses, including a 1-3 defeat in the King’s Cup last October.

Veteran Patrick Reichelt, who retired from national team duty after the epic win in Surakarta to focus on family life, gave the ones left his vote of confidence.

“It’s time to make history and I know this group can make history,” said Mr. Reichelt, a team fixture for the last 13 years.

“I think the Philippines is just always waiting for that one next big thing, the next ‘Miracle of Hanoi.’ I just have such a special feeling about this group. Now I can just see it happen.”

Coach Albert Capellas’ milestone chasers will have to do so not only without the father-to-be Mr. Reichelt but also seasoned skipper Amani Aguinaldo, who faces likely suspension in Leg 1 for accumulating two yellow cards in the group stage. — Olmin Leyba