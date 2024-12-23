THE Mapua Cardinals were rewarded with a pair of foreign trips for their NCAA Season 100 feat.

The bonus came just a couple of weeks after the Cardinals ended their 33-year championship wait with a magnificent title conquest that was capped by a two-game finals sweep of the College of St. Benilde Blazers.

It was Mapua’s sixth NCAA seniors crown overall.

The couple of trips would also serve another purpose with the Cardinals hoping to build enough confidence in preparation for another title run in Season 101.

Mapua coach Randy Alcantara, however, is bracing himself for a Mapua season minus the team’s heart and soul — Clint Escamis.

Mr. Alcantara said Mr. Escamis, last year’s MVP and this year’s Finals MVP, has already left a legacy regardless of the latter’s decision. — Joey Villar