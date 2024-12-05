Games on Friday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. – Meralco vs Terrafirma

7:30 p.m. – Eastern vs TNT

MERALCO sets out to continue its charge while Terrafirma tries to change its fortunes in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with new reinforcements in tow.

The Bolts handed DJ Kennedy the mantle after regular import Akil Mitchell sustained a broken nose 11 seconds into their previous game against Rain or Shine last Sunday.

The reigning Philippine champions need not break in Mr. Kennedy as the 6-foot-6 wing man has been playing with them as second import in the East Asia Super League (EASL) already. Mr. Kennedy, a teammate of Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee at St. John’s, has averaged 20.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists for Meralco in the Continental hoopfest.

The Dyip enlisted Brandon Walton Edwards in place of the ineffective Ryan Richards after dropping their first three assignments. The 6-foot-6 Edwards gets his long-delayed stint with Terrafirma after a left knee injury forced him out of the squad’s roster before the previous Governors’ Cup started last August.

Messrs. Kennedy and Edwards go under the microscope right away as the Bolts (2-0) and the Dyip (0-3) tangle today in the 5 p.m. curtain raiser at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The day’s main gig features back-to-back Governors’ Cup titlist TNT, with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson back on board, launching its bid versus guest team Hong Kong Eastern (2-1) at 7:30 p.m.

With Mr. Mitchell sidelined, the Bolts chose between Mr. Kennedy and 6-foot-11 naturalized player Ange Kouame from their EASL roster. The Bolts went with the 35-year-old Mr. Kennedy.

Mr. Edwards is expected to give Terrafirma the mobility that the 6-foot-11 Mr. Richards couldn’t provide, not to mention familiarity with the system and players. After hyperextending his left knee in a pre-season tuneup game, Mr. Edwards stayed in Manila for his rehab and continued to train with the Dyip before taking a job with an Indonesian club.

Meanwhile, the Tropang Giga get an early test in its quest for a twin kill in Season 49 versus Eastern, a foreign power bannered by import Cameron Clark and former Bay Area stalwarts Hayden Blankley, Kobey Lam and Glen Yang.

TNT coach Chot Reyes braces for a bumpier road to glory in the mid-season conference.

“If the Governors’ Cup was difficult, I find the Commissioner’s is going to be doubly, if not, 10 times more difficult,” he said. — Olmin Leyba