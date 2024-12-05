BACOLOD Tay Tung reasserted its status as the best high school girls’ volleyball team in the Philippines after capping its Rebisco Volleyball League (RVL) national championship defense with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 victory over the University of Batangas in the title game last Monday.

Camila Bartolome and Donna de Leon scored 14 points apiece, while Rhose Almendralejo added 10 markers to lead the way for the Thunderbolts to finish the championship game at the Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong.

For the University of Batangas, Ann Shairinie Pesigan paced the team with nine points.

University of San Jose-Recoletos took home the bronze medal after holding off Kings’ Montessori School, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20, behind Angel Mae Almonia’s 13 points.

While Bacolod Tay Tung achieved team success, some teenage spikers introduced themselves individually among the best 18-and-under women’s players in the country.

The biggest private nationwide grassroots development tournament that’s now on its sixth year unveiled this season’s RVL Select 21, composed of the league’s best players in each position — five outside hitters, five middle blockers, four opposite spikers, four setters, and three liberos.

RVL Commissioner Ysay Marasigan earlier said the 21 players will take part in all-expense-paid training camps handled by champion Thai coach and current Criss Cross mentor Tai Bundit, and will have a chance to practice with Rebisco flagship clubs Creamline and Choco Mucho.

Ms. Almendralejo, who was named RVL National Finals MVP, and teammate setter Jan Rose Bulak banner the elite group that also has two from runner-up University of Batangas in middle blocker Scarlett Escalante and libero Stephanie de Chavez.