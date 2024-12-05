NATIONAL UNIVERSITY wasn’t the lone champion in the third Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

All 17 other teams from the UAAP and NCAA also felt like it after receiving a boatload of incentives from Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. (SPAVI) through the SSL bundle promos during the course on Wednesday at the Shakey’s Malate in Manila.

SSL raised a total of P13,936,050 in cash — the highest in three seasons — made possible by patrons, fans, students and families who donated P50 to their chosen schools in every SSL bundle promo purchase.

Arellano University gained the lion’s share of the harvest, receiving P1,759,358 that would be a big boost in developing its sports program as one of SSL’s visions in helping all UAAP and NCAA squads.

Jose Rizal University placed second with P912,008 with College of St. Benilde (P896,758), Colegio de San Juan de Letran (P855,908) and Emilio Aguinaldo College (P814,008) completing the Top Five in the official awarding of checks led by SPAVI general manager Oliver Sicam with Chief Executive Officer Dr. Philip Ella Juico and president Dr. Ian Laurel of SSL organizer Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES).

San Beda University (P813,008), San Sebastian College-Recoletos (P730,458), Mapua University (P724,408), Adamson University (P718,908), Ateneo de Manila University (P701,958), University of the Philippines (P701,908), runner-up De La Salle University (P651,908) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (P646,008) were also in the fray.

Completing the list of beneficiaries were University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (P657,358), National University (P652,708), University of Santo Tomas (P616,808), University of the East (P536,058) and Far Eastern University (P526,758).

All 18 teams slugged it out in a tough tournament won by NU for the third straight year as La Salle and Far Eastern finished with silver and bronze medals, respectively.

NU’s Bella Belen was named MVP as SSL surpassed the P11M and P8M worth of incentives in the first two seasons. — John Bryan Ulanday