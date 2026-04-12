Style (04/13/26)

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Rustan’s celebrates summer campaign

RUSTAN’S Summer 2026 campaign is “Beneath the Riviera Sun,” inspired by the warmth and quiet elegance of the Mediterranean coast. The campaign comes to life on April 17 at Rustan’s Makati, where guests will step into an immersive environment that brings together fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Across the Makati department store, spaces will be transformed into a vision of seaside living. Each floor will offer a distinct expression of the Riviera spirit. At the Women’s Floor, there will be a series of live performances featuring jazz and coastal rhythms. The Men’s Floor will shift into a more relaxed tempo with acoustic performances. The Beauty Floor will become a sensorial escape, elevated by ambient music and a curated DJ set, alongside live beauty moments that highlight ritual and indulgence. Guests will be invited to engage in a series of activities like Instax photo stations, sticker customizations, personalized styling sessions, beauty consultations, and quick makeovers. Refreshing touches such as gelato carts and summer beverages bring a taste of the coast indoors, all while a fashion show unfolds at the 5th floor, showcasing relaxed tailoring, resort-ready pieces, and elevated essentials. Step down 3 levels and you’ll find yourself immersed at The Style Edit: Le Soleil de la Riviera, a curated showcase where brands will present key seasonal looks that transition seamlessly from city to coast. On April 17, guests can enjoy x5 FSP points, alongside P1,000 off for every P15,000 purchase while 0% installment options of up to 12 months across selected brands with major bank partners will be available. On April 18 to 19, customers will get x3 FSP points across Rustan’s stores and participating SSI and SLCI brands. Adding a layer of discovery, Around the Coast invites customers to explore the store through a curated journey across categories. By locating participating brands such as Clarins, Bimba Y Lola, American Tourister, Damiani, Mustela, and Christofle, the first 50 participants will receive prizes, turning the retail experience into a rewarding pursuit. There will be special event-day-only offers, including exclusive gifts with purchase and limited-time promotions across participating brands.

Phiten shirts 30% off with purchase of P2,000

PHITEN’S energy flow regulating T-shirts are now available at its retail store at the Techno Holdings Health & Beauty Hub, Shangri-La Plaza Mall. As an introductory offer, customers can get 30% off on the shirts with a purchase of P2,000 worth of Phiten products. There is a wide range to choose from such as socks, necklaces, bracelets, tapes, lotion, socks, joint supports, and the volleyball line. Phiten’s innovative T-shirt collection is wearable technology for daily comfort and recovery. Each shirt is infused with Phiten’s proprietary Aqua-Titanium technology. By dispersing nanoscopic titanium particles into the fabric, the shirts are said to help regulate the body’s natural energy flow. Phiten integrates metals such as gold, titanium, palladium, and platinum into its product line, woven into its threads. The shirts are available in a variety of colors, with simple branding on the chest and minimal logos on the sleeve. The shop is at Level 6, Techno Holdings Health and Beauty Hub, at Shangri-La Plaza Mall and at the ground level of Mistukoshi Mall. Phiten is brought to the Philippines by Techno Holdings Corp., the company behind Karada, Steltz International, HKR Equipment Corp., The Turf Company, Miss Esthe, Stelton Dermascience, Express Relief, Finix Corp., Phiten IP Salon, and Nora Salon/Nora Lab.

PUMA x Pokémon themed collab

PUMA teamed up with Pokémon to celebrate 30 years of the franchise with the “Into Another World” line which celebrates a day-to-night lifestyle and fuses performance gear with pop culture. Originally introduced in 1996, the world of Pokémon comes to life through the new collection of adult and children’s designs, bridging Puma’s sportswear legacy and modern street culture with the colorful and fun designs of the world of Pokémon. The collection mirrors the contrast between the Sun Pokémon Espeon and the Moonlight Pokémon Umbreon, and features a playful nod to Pikachu and Mimikyu. The brand reworked the Mostro and Fade Nitro to create four Pokémon-inspired silhouettes for the collection. Trainers can catch the dark, stealthy Fade Nitro Umbreon in black and Energizing Yellow for P8,800. The Fade Nitro Pikachu features a matching yellow and black combo, also priced at P8,800. The Inverse Mimikyu, priced at P8,500, channels the elusive Ghost/Fairy-type’s disguise with an Alpine Snow and black contrast. Fans can also harness the psychic daylight energy of the Mostro Espeon in a sleek pink and black colorway. Each pair has custom hangtags and subtle detailing. The collaboration finds its way to the basketball court with the All-Pro Nitro 2 Pikachu that comes in a unique Sun Ray Yellow and Red Glamour colorway for P7,900. The Hoops line introduces a series of graphic tees — featuring Squirtle in Team Light Blue, Shiny Mew in Posie Pink, and Pikachu in black — for P2,900 each. Relaxed everyday silhouettes are reimagined for the modern Pokémon Trainer with a full lineup of versatile colorways. The clean Relaxed Graphic Tees are available in four colors: black, white, Pearl Pink, and Alpine Snow for P2,400. These can perfectly pair with the Relaxed 7” TR Shorts, available in Strong Gray and Alpine Snow for P3,200. The collection introduces the matching Strong Gray Pumatech-X Track Jacket and the Relaxed Track Pants at P5,400 each. For a bolder statement there are Oversized Jerseys for P4,400 in Pearl Pink or black. Functional accessories in the collection include the heavy-duty 28L PUMA x Pokémon Backpack in a dual-tone PUMA Black and Strong Gray colorway, both available for P4,400. For younger fans there is a dedicated kids’ apparel line that mirrors the adult styles — scaled-down graphic tees in black, white, and Pearl Pink for P1,200, Strong Gray TR Shorts for P2,200, and a matching Oversized Jersey in black or Pearl Pink for P2,200. The collection is now available at puma.com, select Puma flagship stores, and official Puma retailers across the Philippines.