It would be understating the obvious to argue that Jewell Loyd did not have a good 2024 season by her standards. True, her counting stats remained robust; her norms of 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals were more than enough to earn for her a sixth WNBA All-Star Selection. On the other hand, her offensive inefficiency borne of a lack of talent in 2023 carried over to the Storm’s just-concluded campaign, never mind the arrival of such notables as Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith. She may have continued to lead the green and white in scoring for the second straight year, but her shooting percentages became even worse for one reason or another.

In any case, Loyd’s days with the Storm are most definitely numbered. Per Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, she has asked to be shipped out following the result of an external probe into alleged unprofessional conduct by the coaching staff. “The investigation has been completed and there were no findings of policy violations or any discrimination, harassment, or bullying,” the statement from the franchise read. From the outside looking in, the trade request comes as a natural offshoot of the negative judgment; after all, she filed the complaint that prompted the formal inquiry.

That said, there can be no downplaying the shocking turn of events. This time last year, Loyd stood as the centerpiece of the Storm’s bid to regain the respect and respectability it relinquished after the retirement of living legend Sue Bird and the departure of centerpiece Breanna Stewart in 2022. Fresh off a run in which she emerged as the WNBA’s leading scorer, she inked a supermax contract slated to run until 2025. She committed to the squad after gaining confidence in head coach Noelle Quinn’s plans, and her retention then led to the signing of Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith. As good as they seemed to be on paper, though, they underperformed on the court.

Perhaps pressure got to the Storm. Armed with a surfeit of talent, they were expected to make waves in the league. Instead, they were swept in the first round of the playoffs after going a disappointing 8-7 to close the regular season. Along the way, there appeared to be a lot of finger-pointing and fiery exchanges that rubbed players — and especially the reserved Loyd — the wrong way. Costabile’s excellent reporting on the run-up to the fact-finding detailed closed-door meetings and fractured relationships.

Certainly, the fact that Loyd went through the proper channels to air her grievances speaks to her initial desire to stay. She could have asked out as soon as the season ended; instead, she waited for the determination of outside counsel in the belief that ties could be mended for the betterment of the collective. And there was indication that all and sundry thought the same. Quinn, for instance, disclosed a plan to “work on my leadership skills and all the things that are important to me on my coaching journey.”

It’s too bad, really, because the Storm boast of a proud history and a deeply loyal fanbase. They deserve better, and their longtime followers are due for even more. Instead, they’re about to bid goodbye to the last vestige of their storied past. And while Loyd will not be lacking in suitors, she cannot but be downcast all the same. As Charles Dickens noted in A Tale of Two Cities, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

