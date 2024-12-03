Social media came down hard on Aaron Rodgers as he celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday, and with reason. Through a season supposedly of redemption, he has been mediocre at best for the Jets; his counting numbers rank among the lowest of his career, and his advanced metrics are even more brutal. And while 2024 began with promise, it almost certainly will end with him divorcing the green and white. Ironically, he figures to wind up with an even worse year than last, when he lasted all of four snaps in his inaugural before tearing his Achilles tendon.

Not that the Jets will be relegating Rodgers to the sidelines anytime soon. For one thing, they’re 3-9 and decidedly out of the playoff picture, making any change somewhat irrelevant in terms of the bottom line. For another, it’s not as if they have a bevy of options under center that looks to clearly set them up for a brighter tomorrow. And when it comes to surefire Hall of Famers, planned demotions have to be justified beyond any reasonable doubt to stand the test of time. Unfortunately, his polarizing nature all but ensures criticism will come no matter the decision.

Were any other quarterback the subject of discussion, the Jets would, no doubt, have already gone for a definitive parting of ways. For a significant number of quarters from the outside looking in, cutting cleanly appeared to be a viable option even early on in the still-ongoing swoon that has exposed their bright beginning as a mirage. Systemic infirmities line their 1-8 slate after having gone 2-1 to start the season. Rodgers being Rodgers, however, they have had him on a long leash by design; never mind that he’s the biggest cause of their downfall by far.

It’s too bad, really, because the Jets feature a surfeit of talent on paper. Their offensive line is nothing if not solid. That it has so far grossly underperformed speaks volumes of Rodgers’ diminished capacity to lead. His limited mobility following his injury was expected; his alarmingly weak arm was not. Which is why the Gang Green will be moving on without him. At this point, the only questions left to answer are when he goes out the door, and where he will thereafter end up.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.