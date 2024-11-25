SAN MIGUEL BEER (SMB) added fresh legs ahead of its title defense in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, acquiring Juami Tiongson and Andreas Cahilig from Terrafirma.

The Beermen shipped veterans Terrence Romeo and Vic Manuel to the Dyip in return in a trade deal approved by the pro league yesterday.

In Mr. Tiongson, 33, the multi-titled franchise found another sweet-shooting guard from long range who can form a lethal tandem with three-point king Marcio Lassiter. Mr. Tiongson is coming off a hamstring injury that limited his stint with the Dyip to four games in the recent Governors’ Cup, where he averaged 9.5 points with a 26.67 clip from three-point territory to go with 3 assists.

The 6-foot-3 Mr. Cahilig, who is also 33, offers his defensive skills and hustle plays to an SMB squad raring to bring its winning ways back after losing the Philippine Cup crown to Meralco last season and failing to get past the semis of the recent Governors’ Cup.

Meanwhile, Mr. Romeo, 32, and Mr. Manuel, 37, may get their second wind at Terrafirma after bouts spending the previous conference as off-the-bench players for San Miguel and battling injuries.

It’s not immediately known if the two will already make their maiden appearances for the Dyip on Wednesday when they launch their bid in the mid-season Commissioner’s versus Converge at the PhilSports Arena. — Olmin Leyba