Game on Friday

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

6:30 p.m. – La Salle vs NU

BACK-TO-BACK champion National University (NU) and De La Salle University bring their UAAP rivalry to the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship in the much-awaited Game 1 of the finale Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Hostilities fire off at 6:30 p.m. with the Lady Bulldogs looking to move closer to a coveted three-peat albeit against a strong resistance from their UAAP archrivals Lady Spikers, who went unbeaten until the finals.

NU and La Salle met twice in the UAAP finals, exchanging crowns in Seasons 84 and 85 but the Lady Bulldogs have been the undisputed queens in the Shakey’s tilt with perfect runs in two seasons.

La Salle though gained some measure of vengeance in the elimination rounds as it snapped NU’s 28-game, two-year run with a 32-30, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21 win.But the finale is an entirely different arena, looming to be a toss-up for the unarguably the country’s two best collegiate volleyball programs today with UAAP MVPs Bella Belen of NU and La Salle’s Angel Canino at the center stage.

Aside from Ms. Belen, Mr. Meneses will have back-to-back SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon to bank on along with the seasoned spikers in Vange Alinsug, Erin Pangilinan, Sheena Toring, Lams Lamina and rising star Arah Ella Panique from Alas Pilipinas.

La Salle, for its part, stands ready to whatever retaliation NU has in a fiery rematch since their titular showdown in 2022.

Spearheading the way for the Lady Spikers are Ms. Canino, SSL National Invitationals MVP Shevana Laput, Julia Coronel, Amie Provido and Baby Jyne Soreño. — John Bryan Ulanday