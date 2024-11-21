Games on Monday

(Alonte Sports Arena)

4 p.m. – Rizal vs Bacoor (bronze medal match)

6 p.m. – Quezon vs Biñan (Game 1 of finals)

BIÑAN Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist knocked off the favorite Bacoor side armed with a twice-to-beat advantage following a dominant 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 win in the deciding Game 2 of the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) semifinals on Wednesday night at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna.

Erika Jin Deloria led the way once again with 16 points on 15 hits and an ace as the No. 3 Volley Angels beat the second-seeded Strikers twice to gatecrash the finals of the MPVA founded by former Senator and MPBL chairman Manny Pacquiao.

Ms. Deloria fired the same output in Biñan’s 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 win on the road in Bacoor in Game 1 of the semifinals to force a do-or-die Game 2 at home.

This time around, she drew ample contributions from Shane Carmona and May Ann Nuique with 12 points each as the Volley Angels arranged a best-of-three championship showdown against No. 1 Quezon, which made short work of No. 4 Rizal in the other pairing.

Game 1 of the quick race-to-two series is on Monday with Biñan enjoying a homecourt advantage at the Alonte Sports Arena. The Tangerines then host Game 1 at the Quezon Convention Center on Wednesday and Game 2 at the South Quezon Convention Center in Gumaca on Saturday.

Biñan failed to win against Bacoor in two encounters in the elims but completed a reversal of roles when it mattered the most with convincing victories in two games without a single set surrendered.

For the second straight game, Bacoor spikers fired blanks as Cyrille Joie Alemeniana was the lone bright spot with 15 points in a surprised semis exit after ruling the inaugural but shorter edition.

Bacoor, however, sports a chance to not come home empty handed when it battles Rizal for the bronze medal. — John Bryan Ulanday