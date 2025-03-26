Games on Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. – DLSU vs UST (men)

11 a.m. – ADMU vs AdU (men)

1 p.m. – ADMU vs AdU (women)

5 p.m. – DLSU vs UST (women)

VENGEFUL University of the Philippines (UP) pulled the rug from under reigning champion National University (NU), 26-24, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12, to snap its unbeaten run in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

The Fighting Maroons unleashed a 4-0 bomb in the fourth set capped by Joan Monares’ hammer to complete the upset that ended the Lady Bulldogs’ perfect 8-0 start and pushed them to solo fifth place at 4-5.

Middle blocker Niña Ytang led the way with a career-high of 30 points on 27 hits and three blocks as UP, in the process, quenched a nine-game, seven-year losing drought to the mighty NU since Season 81 in 2019.

Ms. Ytang was the first middle blocker to breach 30 points since Jaja Santiago of NU tallied the same output in 2017.

But the veteran Fighting Maroon wasn’t alone in the massive win with Ms. Monares (16), Irah Jaboneta, Kianne Olango (10) and Bienne Bansil (10) chipping in solid contributions.

Ms. Jaboneta had 13 digs and 19 receptions for an all-around play while Jaz Manguilimotan engineered UP’s upset with 17 excellent sets and libero Yesha Capistrano provided 11 digs and seven receptions.

“I’m speechless. The ball is round,” said the 23-year-old middle blocker Ms. Ytang, who also came close to the UP women’s record of 32 points set by Tots Carlos in 2018.

UP did, erasing a 1-2 set deficit none bigger than a tall stand in the decider at the expense of the mighty NU side with a proven championship pedigree.

The Lady Bulldogs, who swept the Fighting Maroons in the first round, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22, were still protecting a 12-11 lead in the fifth set off an Alyssa Solomon hit before being stunned and blanked the rest of the way.

UP launched an onslaught in four straight possessions highlighted by Ms. Ytang’s quick hit and Ms. Monares’ finisher that went straight through NU’s defenders.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen had her numbers with 21 points on 16 hits and five aces while Ms. Solomon (19), Vange Alinsug (16) and Erin Pangilinan (11) were also solid but to no avail in NU’s first scar this season.

In the men’s division, four-peat champion NU (7-2) clobbered UP (2-7), 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-23, for a good bounce-back win after a stunning loss to La Salle. — John Bryan Ulanday