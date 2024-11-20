Games on Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

4 p.m. – Cignal vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. – Capital1 vs Choco Mucho

CIGNAL and Chery Tiggo try to stay unbeaten and at the helm as they battle each other in Thursday’s Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The HD Spikers walloped the Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21, on Saturday while the Crossovers survived the Capital1 Solar Spikers, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18; 15-11, last week that launched their respective campaigns.

The winner in their 4 p.m. encounter would propel it straight to top alongside PLDT and Akari, who are both unscathed with 2-0 slates.

Ces Molina was Cignal’s beacon of hope last game after firing a team-best 14 points in a swift win that their coach, Shaq delos Santos, believed should help them preserve their energy in this long conference.

“Although we’re prepared to go the full five sets, we gained with this win and we need more recovery time,” said Delos Santos on their straight-set win last time.

The Crossovers, for their part, did well in giving new mentor Norman Miguel a solid debut.

Mr. Miguel was quick to mention that his team showed character in that five-set thriller over Capital1.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho (1-1 ) collides with Capital1 (0-1) in the other game at 6:30 p.m., hoping to bolster their respective bids. — Joey Villar