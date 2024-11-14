NEW import Akil Mitchell provided the main power source as Meralco Bolts nipped Korean champ Busan KCC Egis, 81-80, for its second win in the East Asia Super League Season 2 Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Mr. Mitchell punched in 33 points and grabbed 22 rebounds plus four assists as he led the reigning PBA Philippine Cup titlists to the great fightback from a nine-point deficit en route to solo second in Group B at 2-1.

The Panamanian big man capped his error-free debut over 36 minutes with 11 points in the fourth period including the go-ahead free throw in the last 6.4 seconds that turned out to be the game-winner.

“Just proud of the guys,” said Meralco coach Luigi Trillo after his charges bounced back from their 74-77 road loss to Japan’s Ryukyu last time.

“It’s hard for us. We’ve had one month where we haven’t had games and for the other side they’ve had nine, 10 games in the span of 20 days and they’re in their flow. But our guys didn’t give up and Akil led us with his big rebounds.”

Mr. Mitchell took over import duties from Meralco resident Allen Durham and will man the fort both in the EASL and the coming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“I think the nice thing about bringing Akil is he’s a professional, he’s been around, he knows how to win, just like our former import also (Durham),”said Mr. Trillo. “But big for us is this is the first time that we’ve gotten two wins (in an EASL tournament) and obviously (we have) more games ahead of us.”

The Bolts, who also won their opening assignment at the expense of the Macau Black Bears, 97-85, moved closer to unbeaten pacesetter Ryukyu (2-0) with this home verdict while sending Busan spiraling to 0-2.

Second import DJ Kennedy produced 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists to back up Mr. Mitchell as Chris Newsome, naturalized player Ange Kouame and Bong Quinto shot eight apiece.

Mr. Quinto’s last basket from the three-point was huge as it drew Meralco level at 80-all with 31 seconds left. After that, the Bolts made one big defensive stop that eventually led to Mitchell going to the line after drawing a foul from Leon Williams. — Olmin Leyba